Church Briefs 9-23-2021

Blue Ridge Community Church and Fresh Fire host Kids’ Bible Club

Blue Ridge Community Church of Ruckersville and Fresh Fire Ministries of Stanardsville have united to host a Kids’ Bible Study at Bailey Court Apartments in Stanardsville (rain location is Fresh Fire Ministries) every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. The club will have stories, games, snacks and singing and will meet in the yard next to the community room at the apartment complex. For more information, contact Phil Lemire at (434) 760-0461 or Sandra Davis at (434) 996-3767. More information at brcconline.org or facebook.com/FreshFireMinistries2017.

Fall Revival and Homecoming services at Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren

Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren hosts is Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 26. Lunch will be held at noon in the community building. Everyone is welcome; please bring a dish to share. Mt. Grove Church will host its fall Revival from Sept. 27-Oct. 1. Services will be held each night at 7:30 p.m. with Brian Robertson as the guest speaker. Special music will be provided. For information, call Faye Safley at (434) 906-0013.

Ruckersville Baptist Church to hold Homecoming and Revival services