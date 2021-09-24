Church Briefs 9-23-2021

Blue Ridge Community Church and Fresh Fire host Kids’ Bible Club
Blue Ridge Community Church of Ruckersville and Fresh Fire Ministries of Stanardsville have united to host a Kids’ Bible Study at Bailey Court Apartments in Stanardsville (rain location is Fresh Fire Ministries) every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. The club will have stories, games, snacks and singing and will meet in the yard next to the community room at the apartment complex. For more information, contact Phil Lemire at (434) 760-0461 or Sandra Davis at (434) 996-3767. More information at brcconline.org or facebook.com/FreshFireMinistries2017.
Fall Revival and Homecoming services at Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren
Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren hosts is Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 26. Lunch will be held at noon in the community building. Everyone is welcome; please bring a dish to share. Mt. Grove Church will host its fall Revival from Sept. 27-Oct. 1. Services will be held each night at 7:30 p.m. with Brian Robertson as the guest speaker. Special music will be provided. For information, call Faye Safley at (434) 906-0013.
Ruckersville Baptist Church to hold Homecoming and Revival services
Ruckersville Baptist Church, at 6 Moore Road, Ruckersville, will celebrate Homecoming Services on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Wayne Hines, of Grace Evangelistic Ministries, will be the guest speaker. Special music will be provided. Lunch will be served following morning worship. Revival Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 26 through Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6:45 p.m. nightly. All are welcome.
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church will hold its annual yard sale
Shepherd of the Hills Church in Ruckersville will hold its annual yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church is at 6562 Amicus Rd. Ruckersville. For your safety and that of everyone at the sale, masks will be required inside the hall.
Grace Church to bless the animals during Greene Farmers Market
Grace Episcopal Church will hold a blessing of the animals (an Anglican tradition) at the Greene Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Please bring your pets (secured by leash, crate or cage) to the grassy area adjacent to the market pavilion during this time to receive a blessing. Contact Rev. Anne West at revannewest@gmail.com with any questions.
Strong Quality Basketball fundraiser
The Strong Quality Basketball Association holds a curbside fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. Park, place your order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries will be available at (540) 718-0190. Proceeds benefit the association and the Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Evergreen Church celebrates 125th
Evergreen Church of the Brethren will celebrate its 125th anniversary from Oct. 22-24. Friday and Saturday evenings are from 7-9 p.m. with time of fellowship after each. Speakers include Glenn Bollinger from Mill Creek Church of the Brethren on Friday, Oct. 22, and David Brunk on Saturday Oct. 23. Sunday, Oct. 24 is Homecoming with John Jantzi, the district executive minister, as guest speaker. Sunday School will begin at 9:30 a.m. that day with service following at 10:30 a.m. A meal will follow the service. The church is at 645 Evergreen Church Road in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-6464.