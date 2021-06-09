 Skip to main content
Church Briefs 6-10-2020
Nortonsville to host Vacation Bible School

The Children’s Department at Nortonsville Church of God will be conducting a unique Vacation Bible School this year. The event will occur every Wednesday night in June (June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30) from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Each night will include fun, food, games, technology, music and Bible lessons delivered in a creative way. For more information, contact Children’s Pastor Donna Payne at donna@nortonsvillecog.com. Everyone is welcome. Nortonsville Church of God is located at 1505 Simmons Gap Road in Dyke.

Wayland Women’s Auxiliary holds annual session

The Wayland Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary Annual Session will be held on Wednesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center. All annual fees, including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions and solidarity are due on or before that day. Attire is white for members and new members are welcome. For more information, contact Sister Charlotte A. Johnson, president, at (540) 987-3340. The center is at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville.

Blue Ridge studies Corinthians

Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church will be gathering this Sunday for a service built around Mark 4:26-34 and 2 Corinthians 5:6-13. You can join for an outdoor service at 9 a.m. rain or shine or indoor service at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 6566 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville and all are welcome.

Waddell Presbyterian services

Waddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has been conducting its regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. since May 2020 and everyone is welcome. Services are complete with music and singing, the congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks.

