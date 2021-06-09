Church Briefs 6-10-2020

Nortonsville to host Vacation Bible School

The Children’s Department at Nortonsville Church of God will be conducting a unique Vacation Bible School this year. The event will occur every Wednesday night in June (June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30) from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Each night will include fun, food, games, technology, music and Bible lessons delivered in a creative way. For more information, contact Children’s Pastor Donna Payne at donna@nortonsvillecog.com. Everyone is welcome. Nortonsville Church of God is located at 1505 Simmons Gap Road in Dyke.

Wayland Women’s Auxiliary holds annual session

The Wayland Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary Annual Session will be held on Wednesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center. All annual fees, including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions and solidarity are due on or before that day. Attire is white for members and new members are welcome. For more information, contact Sister Charlotte A. Johnson, president, at (540) 987-3340. The center is at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville.

Blue Ridge studies Corinthians