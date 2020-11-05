Church Briefs 11-5-2020

Wayland Blue Ridge holiday turkey drive

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc. invites the community to participate in a Thanksgiving turkey drive for needy families this holiday season, beginning now through Nov. 22. The association is encouraging churches and businesses to donate turkeys and hams for families in need. To maximize the potential of the giveaway, monetary donations will be accepted as well by sending checks or money orders to Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737. Add “Thanksgiving turkeys” to the memo line. Send checks or money orders no later than Nov. 18.

Turkeys and hams will be distributed, while supplies last, at the center in Rixeyville from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. For more information, or to arrange to drop off turkeys or hams prior to the giveaway, contact Nan Butler Roberts at (540) 661-2013. You can also contact Charlotte Johnson at (540) 987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.

Fresh Fire Ministries holds dedication

Fresh Fire Ministries will hold a church dedication service on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. at their new location, 41 Ford Avenue, Stanardsville (the old food bank building). Guest preacher will be Associate Pastor Kent Frederick from Victory Church in Ruckersville, and music will also be provided by the Victory Church music team. CDC guidelines will be followed so please wear your mask. Light refreshments will be served afterward. For any questions, contact Sandra Davis at (434) 996-3767.