Church Briefs 11-12-2020

Fresh Fire Ministries holds dedication

Fresh Fire Ministries will hold a church dedication service on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. at their new location, 41 Ford Avenue, Stanardsville (the old food bank building). Guest preacher will be Associate Pastor Kent Frederick from Victory Church in Ruckersville, and music will also be provided by the Victory Church music team. CDC guidelines will be followed so please wear your mask. Light refreshments will be served afterward. For any questions, contact Sandra Davis at (434) 996-3767.

Stanardsville Baptist special service

Stanardsville Baptist Church will host the Musical Merrills Ministering Team on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 9:45 a.m. to noon. There will be a fellowship meal after the event. Stanardsville Baptist Church is at 103 Madison Road in Stanardsville.

Turkey drive for families in need