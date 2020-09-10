Celebrating the Jewish High Holidays virtually

The Jewish High Holidays, which start next week, are the one time a year many Jews attend religious services who may not otherwise attend on a weekly basis. Jewish perspectives on the pandemic have forced local synagogues to host virtual services this year, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The High Holidays consist of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Ten days apart, these most important holidays of the year fall on the first 10 days of the Hebrew (lunar) calendar. According to Chabad.org, a Chabad-Lubavitch Media Center website dedicated to bringing Jews together around the world since 1988, “If the year is a train, the High Holidays are its engine. A delicate blend of joy and solemnity, feasting and fasting, prayer and inspiration make up the spiritually charged head of the Jewish year.”

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year and is celebrated on Tishrei 1 (which falls this year on Friday, Sept. 18, at sundown). Jewish days always begin at sundown and the Jewish calendar follows a lunar cycle rather than a solar one, which is why there is often confusion between the Hebrew and Gregorian calendars. Rosh Hashanah is celebrated with candle lighting and festive meals, traditionally including fall apples and honey to represent the sweetness of the year (or one Jewish grandmother’s apple cake – see sidebar); prayer services that include the sounding of the shofar (ram’s horn); and a break from focusing on work.

Between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, Jews spend 10 days in reflection. It is a time to think of ways we may have failed in the past year, to atone for sins and seek forgiveness. It is also a time to renew our faith and make promises to do better in the year ahead, somewhat similar to traditional New Year’s resolutions.