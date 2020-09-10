Celebrating the Jewish High Holidays virtually

The Jewish High Holidays, which start next week, are the one time a year many Jews attend religious services who may not otherwise attend on a weekly basis. Jewish perspectives on the pandemic have forced local synagogues to host virtual services this year, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The High Holidays consist of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Ten days apart, these most important holidays of the year fall on the first 10 days of the Hebrew (lunar) calendar. According to Chabad.org, a Chabad-Lubavitch Media Center website dedicated to bringing Jews together around the world since 1988, “If the year is a train, the High Holidays are its engine. A delicate blend of joy and solemnity, feasting and fasting, prayer and inspiration make up the spiritually charged head of the Jewish year.”
Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year and is celebrated on Tishrei 1 (which falls this year on Friday, Sept. 18, at sundown). Jewish days always begin at sundown and the Jewish calendar follows a lunar cycle rather than a solar one, which is why there is often confusion between the Hebrew and Gregorian calendars. Rosh Hashanah is celebrated with candle lighting and festive meals, traditionally including fall apples and honey to represent the sweetness of the year (or one Jewish grandmother’s apple cake – see sidebar); prayer services that include the sounding of the shofar (ram’s horn); and a break from focusing on work.
Between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, Jews spend 10 days in reflection. It is a time to think of ways we may have failed in the past year, to atone for sins and seek forgiveness. It is also a time to renew our faith and make promises to do better in the year ahead, somewhat similar to traditional New Year’s resolutions.
Yom Kippur, which begins at sunset on Sunday, Sept. 27, is the holiest day of the Jewish year. It is typical to take time off from work or school and spend the entire day in prayer, reflecting and attending services or other meditative activities. Jews fast for 24 hours while praying for forgiveness of the past year’s sins and offering apologies and forgiveness to those whom they may have wronged.
The end of the High Holidays is proclaimed by the shofar and a celebratory feast to break the day’s fast.
According to Chabad.org, “Although Yom Kippur is the most solemn day of the year, it is suffused with an undercurrent of joy; it is the joy of being immersed in the spirituality of the day and expresses confidence that God will accept our repentance, forgive our sins, and seal our verdict for a year of life, health and happiness.”
Since the shuttering of houses of worship in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have turned to virtual means of “gathering” with religious communities. During Passover, Jewish families gathered on Zoom to participate in long-distance seders with family members they may not have invited during normal in-person observance. Some have even had bar or bat mitzvahs on Zoom this year.
Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) in Charlottesville made the difficult decision to remain closed to the public in late May, despite Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s changing guidance in phase three which would allow places of worship to reopen with specific social distancing and cleaning protocols in place.
“We are cognizant of the fact, that as much as we all feel a desire to be with one another in person, worship settings provide some unusual challenges in keeping one another safe from infection,” said Senior Rabbi Tom Gutherz in an open letter to the congregation May 22. “Among these are the lack of ventilation in our main sanctuary, the constraints of entering, seating, and leaving the sanctuaries with social distancing, the additional distance aerosol-containing particles are projected during singing (as opposed to speaking), the difficulty of handling and disinfecting the surfaces of prayerbooks, Torah scrolls, etc., the need for adequate and specialized cleaning in the building before and after services … and many more factors.”
Churches in Greene County are offering services in a variety of ways: some have stayed closed while others have adapted to online or socially distant (parking lot) services and others have reopened with cleaning and distancing protocols in effect. However, there is only one Jewish house of worship within an hour of Stanardsville (the next closest being in Staunton), and Jews make up just 1.8% of Virginians with a 2019 population of 150,595, according to Jewish Virtual Library and surveys by the Pew Research Center (jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jewish-population-in-the-united-states-by-state).
CBI serves a wide variety of worshippers, from visiting college students to local residents, from various Jewish denominations. During normal operations, the temple hosts services in a wide variety of formats to reach their unique demographic on alternating weeks.
The Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) and the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR) issued a joint statement May 12 that explored the Jewish values inherent in the decisions to remain closed to in-person gatherings during the ongoing pandemic.
“Pikuach Nefesh, or saving human life, is Judaism’s highest mitzvah, superseding even the commandments concerning the observance of Shabbat,” the statement reads. “According to tradition, it was permissible to interrupt the ancient temple sacrifices when necessary to save a life. If continuing to shelter in place will help to save lives, then communities should refrain from in-person religious activities or gatherings.” (www.ccarnet.org/ccar-urj-guidelines-on-values-based-decision-making-returning-to-in-person-gatherings-covid-19)
Although temples and synagogues have remained closed to in-person worship, some have gotten creative with their outreach to the public, developing new ways of reaching congregants that may be continued after life returns to a new normal post-COVID.
“Since almost every synagogue I know of is offering free virtual High Holiday services, anyone, anywhere in the world, can go to whatever service they want to,” said Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center (DCJCC)’s Manager of Jewish Life and Learning Amanda Herring. “We could attend services in New York or we could attend services in California—or Israel. It’s a time to try out what it’s like to be Jewish anywhere in the world for the High Holidays this year.”
In the past few months, Herring has hosted events for participants throughout the Washington, D.C.-metro area, all while working from home.
“I’m doing a series called ‘Taste the Holidays’ of cooking classes because I figure, even if you can’t get together with family or you’re not going to grandma’s house or whatever you normally would, you can cook something special and then your house will smell like the holidays,” Herring said. “We’re having Leah Koenig, author of ‘The New Jewish Cookbook,’ teach a class, which normally we couldn’t do because she’s expensive; but virtually, it’s easy because we’re partnering with another JCC to do it. And then I’m teaching a couple of classes, like making your own apple butter for Sukkot and cooking with pomegranate.”
Since the pandemic, Herring says she’s seen participation in classes and events from some who may never have attended prior to the move to virtual.
“One thing I’ve seen since all of our programming went virtual is that it’s less intimidating; to walk into the door of a synagogue where you don’t know anyone can be intimidating and so (virtually) you can kind of try out services and see if you like it,” Herring said. “Normally, people just kind of gravitate towards the people they already know, and it’s hard if you’re new to just walk up to a group of people who know each other; but in a virtual environment, you get to meet people that you normally wouldn’t talk to.
“The other thing I’ve seen is that people who live further from the JCC or who are immobile for some reason or wheelchair bound—they are able to take our Hebrew classes right now and are so excited, so we’re already thinking about how we can keep offering things that are accessible to everybody [once the pandemic is over],” Herring said.
Community is an indispensable source of comfort and support, especially with the many uncertainties and stressors of life in a worldwide pandemic.
“You can hang out with your family once a week or check in with friends and chat about whatever, but when you’re in a worship space you’re talking about gratitude and having hope and being grateful that you’re alive,” Herring said. “It’s a little bit deeper. I think people are really seeking something spiritual and meaningful right now, sitting at home and doing a lot of introspection.”
CBI in Charlottesville is one of many synagogues that will be offering its High Holiday services virtually this year, so anyone wishing to attend can do so via Zoom.
“I am already grieving the loss of some of the most beautiful aspects of these holidays,” Gutherz said in an online statement. “The stream of people flowing through our doors who we are happy to see once again that remind us of who our community is; the meeting of new people who have arrived in Charlottesville and who are joining our prayers for the first time; the powerful sound of many voices raised together in fervent prayer … standing together as we hear the blasts of the shofar. We are grieving; but we are also moving on.”
The rabbi went on to enumerate the ways they are attempting to make this year’s virtual High Holiday services as meaningful as possible while recreating the feelings of the holidays through at-home and community activities. They are hoping to host their own “Shofar Brigade” to bring live shofar-blowing to various areas in Charlottesville during the holidays.
The CCAR has also made a free version of the prayer books for the holidays available online at ccarnet.org/publications/hhd, and other books which are generally only available in synagogues have been made available for online ordering or digital download.
“There is something beautiful about imagining how we can be connected spiritually even though we are physically distant,” Gutherz said in a letter to his congregation last week that outlined the process for joining their virtual High Holiday services. Non-members can visit cbicville.org/form/HHDsregistration to sign up.
Other ways to celebrate and practice the introspective nature of the Jewish High Holidays this year include:
- Reading: try “This Is Real and You Are Completely Unprepared: The Days of Awe as a Journey of Transformation” by Rabbi Alan Lew, available on Amazon
- Journaling or writing: try 10Q, an online project of non-profit Reboot that prompts you to write on ten questions during the ten days of the High Holidays and saves your answers in a virtual vault to be reviewed at this same time next year, available for free at doyou10q.com
- Attending virtual events through the DCJCC at edcjcc.org/arts-culture/jewish-life-shabbat-holidays or by contacting Amanda Herring at aherring@edcjcc.org
- Worship with CBI in Charlottesville: follow facebook.com/cbicville for the latest updates and information about the upcoming holidays
- Cook or bake traditionally Jewish foods: check out the recipe in the sidebar or order ‘The New Jewish Cookbook’ by Leah Koenig; join an online cooking class through EDJCC
- Hear a shofar call: visit facebook.com/EdlavitchDCJCC to see Herring’s daily shofar blast or check with CBI about its planned “Shofar Brigade”
