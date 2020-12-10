Celebrating a virtual Hanukkah during a pandemic

Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 165 B.C. by the Maccabees. Legend says that after the temple’s destruction, there was only enough oil left to light the candles for a single night. By some miracle, the oil lasted for eight nights, and that is why the holiday is celebrated by lighting candles for eight nights—and by eating lots of foods fried in oil. This year, Hanukkah starts at sundown tonight (Dec. 10) and ends on Dec. 17.
This year’s Hanukkah celebrations might look very different—like everything else in 2020—due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a meaningful holiday season.
“I think that what we most try to do by celebrating our festivals is to create some sense of community and sharing of a spiritual camaraderie with a close circle of family or friends,” said Brett Isserow, Rabbi Emeritus (retired) of Beth El Hebrew Congregation in Alexandria. “Although it is always preferable to be with each other in person, we have learned over the past too many months that it is better to be with each other virtually than celebrate alone and in isolation.”
While temples and synagogues nationwide have largely remained closed since the start of the pandemic, creative organizers have found ways to pursue meaningful virtual events in a variety of formats to continue the companionship of celebrating, especially for the holidays.
The Jewish Community Center in Washington, D.C., has organized take-home activity kits for Hanukkah along with virtual baking classes and craft projects for small family groups. At Temple B’nai Shalom in Fairfax Station, Jewish improv group The Bible Players hosted a comedic Zoom performance of the Hanukkah story along with interactive games on Dec. 6. Students at UVA will be able to drive by to see the giant menorah on the lawn at Chabad House and pick up hot fresh latkes curbside (along with cups of applesauce for dipping) on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. At Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) in Charlottesville, a variety of virtual events will bring a little more light to the season this year.
“We will be celebrating candle lighting over Zoom with our kids in the same way we light Shabbat candles every week with them—one of the few good things to have come out of this pandemic,” Isserow said. His daughter Anna is the coordinator for JewC, the young adults and graduate students’ group at CBI in Charlottesville. She can be reached at aisserow@gmail.com for any Jewish young adults or interfaith couples looking to connect and get involved in local events.
Each night of the holiday, CBI temple members and local residents in the Charlottesville area will be joining virtually via Zoom to light candles in fellowship. JewC will host the candle lighting on Dec. 17, the last night of Hanukkah.
“While we cannot be together in the same space this Hanukkah, we invite the CBI community to join together for a communal candle lighting led by Rabbi Tom and Rabbi Jess each night,” according to the CBI weekly newsletter. “We are hoping that at least one or two households will volunteer each night to virtually invite us into their homes and share a little bit about the hanukkiot (Hanukkah menorahs) that they use in their family. Following these introductions, we will all light our Hanukkah candles together in our own homes, sing a Hanukkah song and hear a few words of Torah from our Rabbis.”
It is common practice during Hanukkah to place the lighted menorah on a window sill, so that its light can shine out into the darkness at the time of year when the days are the shortest. This way, both those inside and outside can see the light and know that it is cause for celebration.
In a radio interview with NPR before Thanksgiving, CBI’s Rabbi Tom Gutherz joined other Jewish and Muslim faith leaders in giving advice for how to make virtual holiday celebrations meaningful.
“Some people brought special tablecloths and set them up under their workspace,” Gutherz said of virtual holiday celebrations held earlier this year. “Other people brought family photos or candles or other things.” Other suggestions of the segment (available at npr.org/2020/11/24/938593140) included dressing up for the sessions, learning and making use of the various chat and breakout functions of the Zoom program and sharing holiday recipes.
In addition to the nightly candle lightings, CBI will be hosting a Creative Chanukiah Celebration—also on Zoom—where participants create an original menorah from any materials they wish. So long as the final product includes eight “candles” and a shamash (the central candle used to light all the others), photos of the entry can be submitted for the contest, to take place Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6:15 p.m. Delicious prizes will be awarded and a virtual exhibition of the entries will be shared online. Email Lukas Holldorf at communications@cbicville.org to enter.
Need a little help getting in the holiday spirit? Sharon McCord will be hosting a Hanukkah “Amuse-Zoom-Bouche”—starting with the childhood favorites like “I have a little dreidel” and working her way up to more complicated musical musings on dreidels, latkes and candles burning bright. The CBI gift shop is also offering special Hanukkah sales this month.
If you’re looking for a more contemporary take on traditional holiday tunes this year, check out the Maccabeats, an American Orthodox Jewish all-male a cappella group founded in 2007 at Yeshiva University in Manhattan. The group specializes in parodies of contemporary hits using Jewish-themed lyrics and puts out new YouTube music videos each year along with performing in public (although not during the pandemic). Visit maccabeats.com/about/videos or youtube.com/user/MaccabeatsVideos to see some of the holiday favorites such as “Candlelight” from 2010 or “Shine” from 2013.
The Institute for Jewish Spirituality is offering a Hanukkah “retreat” (all online) of spiritual practice and rededication through Torah study, creative arts, Jewish mindfulness meditation and character development on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 12-3:30 p.m.
“Hanukkah, which translates literally as ‘dedication,’ commemorates the rededication of the ancient Temple in Jerusalem after a period of tragedy and desecration,” according to the IJS website. “As we approach 2021, the months ahead are likely to remain challenging for all of us in many ways. We must rededicate ourselves, again and again, to renewing our inner resources, to remaining open-hearted and resilient, to shining light where there is fear or pain, and to proclaiming the miracles that continue to grace our experiences.”
Visit jewishspirituality.org/Hanukkah-rededication-resilience-and-renewal for information or to register. Financial assistance is available for this event if needed.
In the spirit of shining a light out into the darkness, there are many ways to get involved in mitzvah (good deeds) during the holiday season through CBI. The Alliance for Interfaith Ministries is organizing a volunteer gift match for clients in the Secure Seniors program to let them know they are not forgotten during this season of giving. Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents is looking for volunteers to deliver groceries to the doors of people in public housing. Volunteers are also needed to pass out meals through Charlottesville City Schools nutrition department and to proctor at the City of Promise virtual learning center.
Learn more about current local mitzvah opportunities by visiting cbicville.org/mitzvah-opportunities.html.
“Organizing a ‘communal’ candle lighting for each night at which all those gathered virtually can participate by lighting their own menorahs is one step, but I would also recommend taking it further by appointing one of the participants each night to find a reading or new fact about Hanukkah which they can share with the group,” Isserow said. “It might be worth looking at ancient texts which mention the origins of the holiday. Also, those with a bit of talent could learn or teach a Hanukkah song each night, but preferably not those they learned in first grade.”
For historical information about the holiday, try myjewishlearning.com, reformjudaism.org or seforia.com as a starting place, Isserow suggested.
Whether you choose to celebrate by lighting candles at home, joining a class or event online, volunteering to help those less fortunate in your community or simply finding a way to brighten your spirits through song, we wish you a bright and meaningful holiday season.
