Celebrating a virtual Hanukkah during a pandemic

The Jewish Community Center in Washington, D.C., has organized take-home activity kits for Hanukkah along with virtual baking classes and craft projects for small family groups. At Temple B’nai Shalom in Fairfax Station, Jewish improv group The Bible Players hosted a comedic Zoom performance of the Hanukkah story along with interactive games on Dec. 6. Students at UVA will be able to drive by to see the giant menorah on the lawn at Chabad House and pick up hot fresh latkes curbside (along with cups of applesauce for dipping) on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. At Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) in Charlottesville, a variety of virtual events will bring a little more light to the season this year.

“We will be celebrating candle lighting over Zoom with our kids in the same way we light Shabbat candles every week with them—one of the few good things to have come out of this pandemic,” Isserow said. His daughter Anna is the coordinator for JewC, the young adults and graduate students’ group at CBI in Charlottesville. She can be reached at aisserow@gmail.com for any Jewish young adults or interfaith couples looking to connect and get involved in local events.

Each night of the holiday, CBI temple members and local residents in the Charlottesville area will be joining virtually via Zoom to light candles in fellowship. JewC will host the candle lighting on Dec. 17, the last night of Hanukkah.