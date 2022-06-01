Celebrating 50 years of conservation: PEC focuses on engaging, empowering landowners

The Piedmont Environmental Council celebrated 50 years of protecting and preserving land and resources in the Piedmont area of Virginia with an event at Mistwood, Sheldon and Rita Clark’s Orange County farm.

The full day event featured two workshops, demonstrations, a full farm-to-table lunch prepared by local chef Randy Cooper and a speech by author, activist and naturalist Terry Tempest Williams.

More than 100 people from throughout the nine counties that are served by the Piedmont Environmental Council—including Orange, Madison and Greene—braved the above average temperatures and humidity to attend the outdoor celebration.

Participants had the choice to join one of two workshops—Blue Ridge to the Bay: Accelerating Land Conservation in the Upper Rappahannock Watershed; or Stemming the Tide of Grassland Bird Decline.

Blue Ridge to the Bay explained the organization’s current work preserving open space, promoting land conservation and restoring the water quality. The host farm, Mistwood Farm, exemplifies the ideals of the initiative, promoting open space, supporting sustainable agriculture and protecting water quality and wildlife habitat. PEC has proposed creation of the Rapidan River Clark Mountain Rural Historic District to protect the area from encroaching development.

The second workshop, Stemming the Tide of Grassland Bird Decline, dealt with the various programs and resources available to landowners wishing to help provide habitat for grassland birds. PEC partners with several other organizations to help keep habitat available and even will provide bird boxes for landowners. The importance of citizen science was discussed and participants were encouraged to use Ebird to help provide data for the region to help determine population range changes and habitat and migration shifts.

In his remarks, PEC President Chris Miller noted the organization began in 1972 as “a bunch of people trying to keep the things that were important in the face of inevitable change.”

By 1972 the northern Piedmont region was beginning to show signs of rapid development and PEC was formed to help protect and preserve farms and forest with a focus on conserving and improving the land for future generations. Miller has been with PEC for 30 years and said he has learned about land conservation along the way. Miller’s background in environmental law provided him with the ability to navigate laws and policies that impact the environment but he emphasized that land conservation is much more than policy—it is the aspiration to protect and improve the land, he said.

“I think the founders would be proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past 50 years,” Miller said. “This is a relentless effort to get incremental change. We focus on engaging and empowering landowners so they can make the best choices. This isn’t always an easy task. It’s a matter of working together to find ways to have a better place, to preserve and tell everyone’s history, the good, bad and ugly.”

The keynote speaker, currently the writer-in -residence at the Harvard Divinity School, Terry Tempest Williams is the author of several books about nature and culture and a fierce advocate for freedom of speech. Williams encouraged the audience to step away from political rhetoric and embrace differences. For Williams, environmental issues are also social issues and eventually matters of justice and the health of the environment is the wealth of a community.

“Freedom of speech is the open door to all other freedoms,” Williams said. “If we can’t engage in respectful listening there can be no civil dialogue and we all stand to lose.”

Orange chef and caterer Randy Cooper prepared the farm-to-table meal using ingredients sourced from the region. According to Cooper, more than 90% of the meal came from local farms and businesses.

“We’ve worked on this for four days,” Cooper said. “Everything was raised, grown and processed here in the Piedmont region. Only some of the spices and oils used in the preparation came from outside the area.”

The celebration was the first large event for the Piedmont Environmental Council since the beginning of the pandemic. For Miller, the large group was a reminder of the incremental progress the organization has made in suppressing urban sprawl.

“Everyone here has a connection to keeping the farms and forests,” said Miller. “We hope that future generations will be able to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Piedmont and that we continue to make improvements to our environment for the future.”