Celebrate winter solstice with fire and glögg

Dong Zhi began as a harvest festival thousands of years ago, when farmers and fishermen took time off to celebrate with their families. Traditional dishes include glutinous rice balls known as tang yuan, often brightly colored and cooked in sweet or savory broth. In the north of China, plain or meat-stuffed dumplings are more commonly enjoyed as they are a warming and nourishing midwinter food.

Stonehenge gathering, England

Archaeological research suggests that winter solstice festivals happened at Stonehenge, though no one knows for sure exactly why the ancient circle was built. According to Reader’s Digest, modern-day Brits have taken up the tradition by gathering at dawn the day after the longest night “to witness the magical occurrence of the sun rising through the stones.” Although the area is normally roped off, for this occasion visitors can walk right up to the stones free of charge.

Also in England, the modern-day “Burning of the Clocks” festival in the seaside town of Brighton takes the notion of fire as a necessity for lighting the dark days of winter to a new extreme. People wear clock costumes to represent the passing of time as they proceed with wood and paper lanterns to the beach, where the lanterns are burned in a huge bonfire symbolizing the wishes, hopes and fears of all in attendance.