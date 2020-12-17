Celebrate winter solstice with fire and glögg

Winter solstice (this year on Monday, Dec. 21) is the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight and represents the official onset of winter. In a year where much as been taken away from us, take your mind off the long, cold night and find new ways to celebrate by reflecting on some solstice traditions around the world.
Although December is already rife with celebrations—Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and the impending New Year—the winter solstice represents yet another reason to celebrate during the time of year when we may need it the most. Cultures worldwide celebrate the longest night of the year with a variety of traditions brought down from ancient times. Many of those ancient traditions—such as feasting, candle lighting and decorating with holly and mistletoe—have blended in to our modern-day winter festivities.
Saturnalia, Rome
Western culture owes many of its traditional midwinter celebrations—including those of Christmas—to Saturnalia, an ancient Roman solstice celebration dedicated to Saturn, the god of agriculture and time. According to a 2016 History Channel article, “Though it started out as a one-day celebration earlier in December, this pagan festival later expanded into a riotous weeklong party stretching from Dec. 17 to 24. During this jolliest and most popular of Roman festivals social norms fell away as everyone indulged in gambling, drinking, feasting and giving gifts. Even slaves got to take part in the festivities.”
Celebrating the end of the planting season, there were games and feasts and several days of gift-giving. This is perhaps the most closely linked to modern-day Christmas traditions.
St. Lucia’s Day, Scandinavia
In Scandinavia, the festival of lights honors St. Lucia, one of the earliest Christian martyrs. According to old Julian calendars, Dec. 13 (the date that is traditionally given as the day in 304 A.D. when the Romans killed Lucia for bringing food to persecuted Christians hiding in Rome) was also the shortest day of the year. As a symbol of light, Lucia and her feast day were folded into existing solstice traditions such as lighting fires to scare away spirits during the longest, darkest night of the year.
Today, Scandinavian girls parade in white robes with red sashes and wreaths of candles on their heads on Dec. 13 to mark the start of the Christmas season, lighting the way through the darkness of winter. Traditional foods include gingersnaps, saffron-flavored buns and glögg—a spiced alcoholic mulled wine.
Dong Zhi, China
An important Chinese festival, Dong Zhi (which means “winter arrives”) is a time for family to get together and celebrate the year they have had. Looking forward to the return of longer days and an increase in positive energy in the year to come, the festival takes place six weeks before the Chinese New Year and is believed to be the day when everyone gets one year older. It is also associated with the concept of yin and yang: after the solstice, the abundance of darkness in winter will begin to be balanced with the light of the sun.
Dong Zhi began as a harvest festival thousands of years ago, when farmers and fishermen took time off to celebrate with their families. Traditional dishes include glutinous rice balls known as tang yuan, often brightly colored and cooked in sweet or savory broth. In the north of China, plain or meat-stuffed dumplings are more commonly enjoyed as they are a warming and nourishing midwinter food.
Stonehenge gathering, England
Archaeological research suggests that winter solstice festivals happened at Stonehenge, though no one knows for sure exactly why the ancient circle was built. According to Reader’s Digest, modern-day Brits have taken up the tradition by gathering at dawn the day after the longest night “to witness the magical occurrence of the sun rising through the stones.” Although the area is normally roped off, for this occasion visitors can walk right up to the stones free of charge.
Also in England, the modern-day “Burning of the Clocks” festival in the seaside town of Brighton takes the notion of fire as a necessity for lighting the dark days of winter to a new extreme. People wear clock costumes to represent the passing of time as they proceed with wood and paper lanterns to the beach, where the lanterns are burned in a huge bonfire symbolizing the wishes, hopes and fears of all in attendance.
In the town of Penzance, the 12-year-old winter solstice festival of Montol is a reinterpretation of an ancient Cornish winter tradition celebrating the culture of England’s westernmost peninsula. “Guisers” (those wearing disguises) in carnival costumes travel through the streets, creating a “river of fire” meant to celebrate the return of the sun. Traditionally, the guisers would roam the streets putting on skits, singing songs and playing pranks; part of the fun was trying to guess who was who under their masks.
Newgrange gathering, Ireland
The 5,200-year-old ancient tomb and temple called Newgrange, in Ireland, was designed to align to the winter solstice. A small opening above the entrance fills with light on the days leading up to the solstice, finally extending into and illuminating the chamber for a drama-filled 17 minutes. Although the exact reason for the creation of the temple is not known, it is a unique occurrence that draws a large crowd every (normal) year. Today, visitors to the temple can apply for a lottery drawing to be inside the temple at the moment of the sunrise.
Similar illumination effects have been discovered halfway around the world at mission churches in California and Latin America, such as Old Mission San Juan Bautista, built by Spanish missionaries in the late 18th century to convert Native Americans to Catholicism. At dawn on the winter solstice, a shaft of light appears through a window over the door, illuminating the altar and its sacred objects. This building design seems to suggest an effort to merge the indigenous people’s reverence for the solstice with Christian beliefs.
The traditional red and green of today’s Christmas decorations can also be traced in part to Celtic tradition surrounding the red- and green-colored holly plants, which ancient Celtic peoples revered; they believed holly was meant to keep Earth beautiful during the dead of winter, and would often decorate their homes with it during the solstice celebrations.
Shab-e Yalda, Iran
During this ancient Persian festival, Iranians celebrate the triumph of Mithra, the Sun God, over darkness. Shab-e Yalda translates to “night of birth” and is celebrated with family gatherings on the last day of the Persian month of Azar. According to tradition, and similarly to the Scandinavian St. Lucia’s Day or modern-day Hanukkah, people gather together on this night to burn fires or candles, lighting the way through the darkness and protecting each other from evil. It is also traditional to perform acts of charity, make wishes on the fire and read poetry.
Some choose to stay awake all night to rejoice in the moment when the sun reappears, banishing darkness and announcing the arrival of goodness. Traditional snacks of nuts and fruit such as watermelon or pomegranate hearken to the notion that eating the fruits of summer will protect you from illness in the winter.
Winter Solstice Lantern Festival, Vancouver
Created by Vancouver’s Secret Lantern Society (secretlantern.org), the annual festival honors many cultural traditions surrounding the solstice. Participants traditionally attend lantern-making workshops and then parade through the city, lighting their lanterns and attending fire-themed performances. Attendees can also attempt to find their way through the Labyrinth of Light, a maze of 600 candles that “invites visitors to let go of old thoughts and find new possibilities for the coming year,” according to Reader’s Digest.
Shalako, New Mexico
For the Zuni, one of the Native American Pueblo peoples of western New Mexico, the winter solstice signifies the beginning of the year and is marked with a ceremonial dance called Shalako. After several days of fasting, prayer and observance of sunrise and sunset, the sun priest (called “Pekwin”) announces the exact moment of the sun’s rebirth (called “itiwanna”) with a long, mournful call. At his signal, the rejoicing and dancing begin.
Twelve kachinas in elaborate face masks dance along with 12-foot-high effigies with bird heads, seen as messengers from the gods. After four days of dancing, new dancers are chosen to take up the call for the following year.
Soyal, Arizona
Like the Zuni, the Hopi of northern Arizona are believed to be descended from the ancient Anasazi people of around 200 B.C. Although not much is known about Anasazi traditions, the placement of stones in their ruins indicates a keen interest in the movement of the sun. In the Hopi tradition of Soyal, the Sun Chief takes on the role of announcing the setting of the sun, after which an all-night ceremony begins with the kindling of fires and dancing.
Indigenous people of present-day northern Arizona celebrate the Soyal ceremony as part of the religious tradition of the kachinas (protective mountain spirits), welcoming the sun back to its summer path through ritual dances. Giving gifts to children, saying prayers for the coming year, singing and storytelling are also a part of the festivities, and prayer sticks and kachina dolls are often crafted in preparation for the holy day.
Toji, Japan
Winter solstice in Japan, called Toji, is traditionally celebrated by eating a particular winter squash called kabocha—sometimes called a Japanese pumpkin—for good luck. This is one of few crops that would have been available at that time of year, and the holiday is a particularly sacred time for farmers, who welcome the return of the sun to nurture their crops after the long cold winter. People light huge bonfires to encourage the sun’s return, with a large fire traditionally burning on Mount Fuji each year.
A Toji tradition is to take a hot bath with yuzu citrus fruits, to start the new year with good health. Yuzu is believed to refresh the body as well as the spirit, warding off illness and soothing dry winter skin. Many public baths and hot springs throw yuzu in the water during the solstice. Interestingly, the large rodents called capybaras seem to love these yuzu baths. In Japanese zoos, it has become popular to throw the fruit into the warm waters the animals soak in during the winter solstice for the animals’ enjoyment.
Santo Tomas Festival, Guatemala
Although the Catholic church now celebrates the feast of St. Thomas in July, in Chichicastenango (Chichi), Guatemala, the festival is still celebrated for a full week leading up to the winter solstice in December. This is likely because it’s a mix of Catholic tradition with the native Mayan rituals that were timed to the solstice. The feast is a colorful one, with bright-hued traditional costumes and masks, parades, fireworks and music.
The highlight of Santo Tomas Festival is the highly dangerous custom of the “Flying Pole” dance, in which daredevils climb atop a 100-foot pole, tie on a rope and jump from the top.
Dongji, South Korea
“Little new year” is celebrated in South Korea with the consumption of a traditional red bean porridge called patjuk. Red is considered to be a lucky color, so the dish is supposed to keep bad spirits away while embracing good wishes for the new year. As cold weather on the solstice is said to prophesy a bountiful harvest, Koreans will wish for snow on the holiday. Other Dongji traditions include giving people calendars and socks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!