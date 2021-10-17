Car enthusiasts help fundraise for new band uniforms

Fundraising is underway to purchase new uniforms for the William Monroe High School marching band. Last Saturday, the monthly Cars & Coffee show at Blue Ridge Cafe in Ruckersville co-sponsored a fundraiser for the band, garnering $509 over the course of the morning—enough for a single new uniform.

The current Marching Dragons uniforms have been in use since 2003 and are now older than the students wearing them. Although still in good condition, there are not enough uniforms to accommodate all students should the program continue to grow.

At the car show Oct. 9, band members entertained visitors under the direction of Nathan Whittaker. The band would like to thank all those who stopped by with donations, and look forward to seeing the final design for the new uniforms.

For information on fundraising efforts, contact WMHS band boosters president Billie Jo Moon at Billieand3@gmail.com or on Facebook @wmhsbandboosters.