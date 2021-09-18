Calling all artists! Art guild gears up for plein air event in Stanardsville

“Art is fundamental to life. It is music and dance and sports. It is culture. It defines us as a people and it stays for centuries and even longer. It is a talent that lies within all of us.” Lillian Baird, who passed away this summer, told the Record that when the guild was forming in 2012 and it’s still as true as ever.
The Art Guild of Greene is hosting an event next month that can bring that creativity out in anyone: the Paint the Towne Greene Plein Air Event on Saturday, Oct. 2. The guild invites everyone to come to the Town of Stanardsville for the day and create completed works of art to be voted on during a reception that evening.
En plein air is a French phrase that means “in the open air” and is used to describe the process of creating artwork outdoors—usually referring to painting, but it can be any outdoors art creating.
Guild members Dianne Ferrante and Chee Ricketts are co-chairing the event, which has financial support from the Greene County Tourism Council. The event will have two categories, an adult division and a student division, and both categories have cash awards for the prizes.
Registration is $25, payable by check, for adults and there is no charge for high school students but they must register to participate. All area schools have been invited to register their students to participate in this event by Sept. 25. To sign up, visit www.artguildofgreene.org/paint-the-towne-greene for the registration form, the address to send in it and contact information for the guild.
“We are very excited about including high school students in this event,” Ricketts said.
The day begins between 8-9 a.m. for check-in at the Art Guild of Greene’s booth at the Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. From
8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., artists will begin creating their works throughout the town, which has no shortage of beautiful views, pastoral scenes and historic buildings. Artists will deliver their works between 2:30-3 p.m. to The Stanardsville Station for judging by Juror Leslie Barham, a distinguished local artist and former high school art teacher. At 4 p.m. there will be a public reception and awards ceremony at The Station, 126 Main St., Stanardsville.
Artists will need to bring their own easels and participants can bring two additional paintings that can be offered for sale during the public reception.
The Art Guild of Greene has a weekly booth at the Greene County Farmers Market in Stanardsville for artists to sell their creations. It’s an all-volunteer organization that works to highlight Stanardsville as a center for the arts.
“The Art Guild of Greene is committed to enriching the quality of life in Greene County through its support of arts events and area artists,” Ricketts said.
The guild launched the Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Trail for Greene County in 2016 and it is now the largest in Virginia. There are more than 148 barn quilts in more than 90 locations throughout the county—on barns, sheds, houses, fences, porches, mailboxes and gardens. Visit www.exploregreene.com/explore/barn-quilt-trail to download a map and take a tour of beautiful Greene County while seeing the artwork that has been crafted.
In the past, the guild has sponsored a Scottish fiddler to perform in Greene and there are workshops held throughout the county on different types of art creation. Visit the guild’s website at www.artguildofgreene.org for information about how to join the guild or for a calendar of upcoming events. The guild is also on Facebook
@ArtGuildOfGreene.