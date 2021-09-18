Calling all artists! Art guild gears up for plein air event in Stanardsville

“Art is fundamental to life. It is music and dance and sports. It is culture. It defines us as a people and it stays for centuries and even longer. It is a talent that lies within all of us.” Lillian Baird, who passed away this summer, told the Record that when the guild was forming in 2012 and it’s still as true as ever.

The Art Guild of Greene is hosting an event next month that can bring that creativity out in anyone: the Paint the Towne Greene Plein Air Event on Saturday, Oct. 2. The guild invites everyone to come to the Town of Stanardsville for the day and create completed works of art to be voted on during a reception that evening.

En plein air is a French phrase that means “in the open air” and is used to describe the process of creating artwork outdoors—usually referring to painting, but it can be any outdoors art creating.

Guild members Dianne Ferrante and Chee Ricketts are co-chairing the event, which has financial support from the Greene County Tourism Council. The event will have two categories, an adult division and a student division, and both categories have cash awards for the prizes.