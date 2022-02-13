Burned out from lingering pandemic, some on front lines find faith to be an antidote

Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Beverly Mallon, a resident of Orange, Virginia, prepared herself for a huge spike in positive COVID cases during December; but nothing could prepare her for the anxiety she experienced when the highly contagious Omicron variant began affecting her infant patients and their families.

Many medical workers like her are exhausted from working through the pandemic. With variants straining short-staffed facilities across the country, some on the frontlines are experiencing added physical, mental and emotional stress.

“It kills me that we can’t interact with the babies like we used to,” said Mallon, of watching COVID cases rising even at her NICU for a healthcare system in Richmond. “We often have situations where the parents can’t visit because they have tested positive and need to isolate. I’m just ready for this to be over.”

What pulled her out of anxiousness in the early phases of the pandemic continues to keep her aﬂoat. She credits her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for helping her and other health care workers in her religious community endure the ongoing toll of the pandemic.

“Staying focused on God’s promises and knowing that we won’t have to endure this forever gives me strength and courage,” Mallon said. “I try to not dwell so much on the bad things.”

She also prays regularly and leans on fellow believers for support. Her family of faith mobilized with texts, cards, FaceTime and Zoom to help her get through the crises and not to give up. “Everyone is always checking in,” she said. “We have a very strong network and I feel very connected and that gives me a lot of joy.”

American psychological and psychiatric associations, while not advocating or endorsing any speciﬁc religion, acknowledge the role spirituality and religious faith can play in coping with distress and trauma.

Lawrence Onoda, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist in Mission Hills, California, noted some ways spirituality can help, including giving people “a positive hope and meaning toward life, comfort by looking for answers and strength from a higher power, and a collective shared experience of support and community.”

Mallon ﬁnds joy in passing along to others what has helped her. She joins friends online to write or call people in the community with a message of hope from the Scriptures. “It makes me happy to try to give other people hope for a better future,” she said.

One favorite resource for her is jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with its collection of practical articles like “How to Beat Pandemic Fatigue” and short comforting videos such as “The Resurrection—Soon a Reality.”

“I love the website,” Mallon said. “If I’m feeling down or anxious, I can ﬁnd something to lift me up and it’s trustworthy information.”

To learn more, visit jw.org or reach out to a Jehovah’s Witness prayer hall near you.