Buddy-Ball inaugural Bash hits a home run

Second-grader Sofija Nishikawa gets help with hitting from buddy MacKenzie Pigg of UVA.
Kathleen Borrelli
Maggie & Sofija
Sisters Maggie (second from left) and Sofija Nishikawa (second from right) celebrate with their buddies, Ashley Deese (far left) and UVA student MacKenzie Pigg (far right).
Kathleen Borrelli
Dominick White and buddy Nathan Morris receive their medals at the end of the game.
Kathleen Borrelli
Lilly Brookman and buddy Gannon Robey celebrate a successful game as they receive their medals.
Branden Tapley and buddy Cole Peachey receive medals for their contributions to the Navy Team at Saturday's game.
Kathleen Borrelli
Twelve players played in Saturday’s game, and all players and buddies received a medal. The Greene County Youth Center hopes to form an ongoing league for Buddy-Ball in spring 2022.
Kathleen Borrelli
Members of both teams gather after the match for a big thumbs-up.
Kathleen Borrelli
The Bambino Buddy-Ball Bash was held on the beautiful fall afternoon of Oct. 2 at the Greene County Youth Center in Ruckersville. Twelve players with a range of physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities formed two teams, each paired with a Buddy to help them swing the bat, run the bases or catch the ball.
There was no score and no outs; each player got a chance to hit and run the bases each inning, and everyone played defense as well. Each player got five chances to hit a coach-thrown pitch with help from their buddy or could hit off a tee. Many of the buddies were members of the Youth Center’s 18U team and three came from UVA’s masters in Adaptive PE program.
“It helps (the kids) develop the social-emotional side and the gross motor skills that are needed to play,” said Greene County Adaptive PE teacher Sharon Gregory. “It gives the participants that rite of passage of being a teammate and getting to participate, wear a jersey and things like that.”
Gregory, who helped to organize the event along with Greene County Youth Center President Kevin Marshall, said the pair are still looking for more players and volunteers for the spring.
“We’re going to make this event in the fall a regular thing, but we’re also starting a league in the spring, so this was kind of the kickoff,” Gregory said. “We had 18 sign-ups so we were really excited about that; for different reasons (a few) kids couldn’t make it today, but I feel like that’s a great start to getting the awareness out there.”