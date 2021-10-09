Buddy-Ball inaugural Bash hits a home run

The Bambino Buddy-Ball Bash was held on the beautiful fall afternoon of Oct. 2 at the Greene County Youth Center in Ruckersville. Twelve players with a range of physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities formed two teams, each paired with a Buddy to help them swing the bat, run the bases or catch the ball.

There was no score and no outs; each player got a chance to hit and run the bases each inning, and everyone played defense as well. Each player got five chances to hit a coach-thrown pitch with help from their buddy or could hit off a tee. Many of the buddies were members of the Youth Center’s 18U team and three came from UVA’s masters in Adaptive PE program.

“It helps (the kids) develop the social-emotional side and the gross motor skills that are needed to play,” said Greene County Adaptive PE teacher Sharon Gregory. “It gives the participants that rite of passage of being a teammate and getting to participate, wear a jersey and things like that.”

Gregory, who helped to organize the event along with Greene County Youth Center President Kevin Marshall, said the pair are still looking for more players and volunteers for the spring.