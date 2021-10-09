 Skip to main content
Buddy-Ball inaugural Bash hits a home run
GALLERY: Buddy-Ball Bash

Several of these photos appeared in the print edition of the Greene County Record this week, but extras are included here in the hopes that all players' parents can find an image of their player.

1 of 23

The Bambino Buddy-Ball Bash was held on the beautiful fall afternoon of Oct. 2 at the Greene County Youth Center in Ruckersville. Twelve players with a range of physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities formed two teams, each paired with a Buddy to help them swing the bat, run the bases or catch the ball.

There was no score and no outs; each player got a chance to hit and run the bases each inning, and everyone played defense as well. Each player got five chances to hit a coach-thrown pitch with help from their buddy or could hit off a tee. Many of the buddies were members of the Youth Center’s 18U team and three came from UVA’s masters in Adaptive PE program.

“It helps (the kids) develop the social-emotional side and the gross motor skills that are needed to play,” said Greene County Adaptive PE teacher Sharon Gregory. “It gives the participants that rite of passage of being a teammate and getting to participate, wear a jersey and things like that.”

Gregory, who helped to organize the event along with Greene County Youth Center President Kevin Marshall, said the pair are still looking for more players and volunteers for the spring.

“We’re going to make this event in the fall a regular thing, but we’re also starting a league in the spring, so this was kind of the kickoff,” Gregory said. “We had 18 sign-ups so we were really excited about that; for different reasons (a few) kids couldn’t make it today, but I feel like that’s a great start to getting the awareness out there.”

Gregory says registration for the spring Buddy-Ball league will begin in January through the Youth Center. Contact sgregory@infinitefitnessllc.com or kmarshall@gmail.com for more information or visit greenecountyyc.sportngin.com to register.

Buddy-Ball Bash

Twelve players played in Saturday’s game, and all players and buddies received a medal. The Greene County Youth Center hopes to form an ongoing league for Buddy-Ball in spring 2022.
