Broadband was topic of Repower REC meeting

“This is what FCC acting chair Jessica Rosenworcel has called the new homework gap because there’s one study (that) found upwards of half a letter grade separates those students with broadband and those without broadband,” Ali said. “Upwards of 15% of students in America lack reliable broadband at home, according to the Pew Center. And when we calculate by income, a full 35% of students in households earning less than $30,000 a year lack broadband. Put simply, under-connected students are getting left behind.”

Ali also said that communities with broadband have lower unemployment and attract new businesses—and most homebuyers are looking to purchase a home with fiber to it, which increases a home value by about 3%.

While the FCC defines broadband as 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, Ali said that’s just not enough for this day and age.

“The definition of 25/3 was set back in 2015,” he said. “It has failed to keep up with how much Americans use the internet, especially during this pandemic when we’re spending our lives on Zoom. Right now, the average download speed in the United States is 173 megabits per second download and 63 megabits per second upload.”