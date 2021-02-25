Broadband was topic of Repower REC meeting

Rural broadband access was the topic of a virtual discussion last Tuesday sponsored by Repower REC.
Christopher Ali, a professor at the University of Virginia in the department of media studies, said he believes that cooperatives can play a significant role in bringing broadband to homes.
“I believe deeply in the importance of connectivity and the role that counties and cooperatives play in connecting all Americans,” Ali said. “Broadband is not a luxury, it is a necessity and one that some have called a civil right and others have called a human right—as the United Nations did just a couple of years ago.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the need for broadband connectivity, especially in rural areas like Greene County.
“Broadband access is a life-and-death issue,” Ali said. “A recent study found that those with high-speed broadband are more likely to social distance than those without. It is also necessary to receive health updates, especially now since we’re all looking towards the Virginia Department of Health for our time to be vaccinated.”
Ali noted that many doctors are participating in telehealth appointments virtually and that those without broadband can be left without a doctor or a lifeline.
Additionally, Ali said broadband access is a factor in student success. While Greene County has added hotspots throughout the county, it’s still possible to find students doing work in a car in the library parking lot.
“This is what FCC acting chair Jessica Rosenworcel has called the new homework gap because there’s one study (that) found upwards of half a letter grade separates those students with broadband and those without broadband,” Ali said. “Upwards of 15% of students in America lack reliable broadband at home, according to the Pew Center. And when we calculate by income, a full 35% of students in households earning less than $30,000 a year lack broadband. Put simply, under-connected students are getting left behind.”
Ali also said that communities with broadband have lower unemployment and attract new businesses—and most homebuyers are looking to purchase a home with fiber to it, which increases a home value by about 3%.
While the FCC defines broadband as 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, Ali said that’s just not enough for this day and age.
“The definition of 25/3 was set back in 2015,” he said. “It has failed to keep up with how much Americans use the internet, especially during this pandemic when we’re spending our lives on Zoom. Right now, the average download speed in the United States is 173 megabits per second download and 63 megabits per second upload.”
Ali said roughly 42 million Americans have no access to the internet and 168.2 million Americans—or almost 50% of the population—do not have internet at broadband speeds. He said in rural areas, DSL lines are the most common broadband access technology, which are owned and operated by telephone companies.
“Despite its prevalence, the problem is that these types of connections are slow and outdated and oftentimes not able to meet the FCC definition of broadband at 25/3,” Ali said. “More than this, DSL gets worse the further you are away from the network node.”
He said many phone companies have started to phase out their DSL networks. He said cable companies do offer fast download speeds, but upload speeds, which are important for business and video conferencing, are significantly slower.
“Cable internet suffers from something called ‘network congestion,’” Ali said. “The more people on the network at the same time, the slower it becomes. Here in Charlottesville, my husband and I have Comcast and we definitely have noticed slower service during peak working hours when everyone in our neighborhood is trying to make a Zoom call. This can make teaching really difficult.”
Additionally, Comcast/Xfinity has told subscribers that there will be a 1 gigabit limit on data per month beginning later this spring. Subscribers can increase that amount if they upgrade their policy—at a higher price.
Ali noted that Culpeper is deploying towers with fiber-optic connections that transmit broadband wirelessly and that wireless internet service providers—or WISPS—can transmit to subscribers. Shentel was just approved to increase the size of a tower on Tower Road in Stanardsville to provide this service to approximately 575 homes.
“It comes with some drawbacks, like maybe suffering from inclement weather requiring line of sight,” Ali said. “But many counties, particularly rural ones, are erecting a series of towers that are connected at the back end with fiber optics so that residents have meaningful connectivity. Fixed wireless has become particularly useful for rural communities and agricultural communities.”
He said satellite providers can be expensive and come with small data caps.
“Many of you may have also heard about Starlink, which is Elon Musk’s SpaceX broadband service,” Ali said. “It is a type of satellite broadband called LEO, or Low Earth Orbital, where the satellite literally sits closer to the earth than traditional geosynchronous satellites.”
Some trials suggest that Starlink provides more than 100 megabits per second download and 20 megabits per second upload. Greene County residents are able to sign up to utilize Starlink—if it is available in their area—by visiting its website Starlink.com.
“But this pales in comparison to the original hype around LEOs, which promised speeds of a gigabit per second in competition with fiber,” Ali said. “Starlink and others like it are just getting going and the technology is very much unproven at scale. A recent study, for instance, suggested that Starlink will actually reach capacity in only eight short years. Despite this, the FCC recently awarded Starlink almost $900 million in funding. And Starlink’s competitors are challenging this award, claiming that it over-exaggerated its capabilities to the FCC.”
He said that’s also true of 5G capabilities.
Ali said fiber is the “gold standard technology” of broadband connectivity.
“Fiber-optics offer blazing fast upload and download speeds and it doesn’t degrade with distance and is not impacted by how many are on the network at the same time,” Ali said.
The problem is the cost, which is more than $27,000 per mile.
“This is where counties and cooperatives really tend to struggle—how do they raise the money necessary for fiber to the homes,” Ali said. He believes cooperatives are the “unsung heroes of rural broadband.”
Ali said that more than 100 electric cooperatives have started retail fiber optic services throughout the country. Central Virginia Electric Cooperative’s Firefly, which is offering fiber to the homes and to businesses in parts of Albemarle, Buckingham, Cumberland, Gooch-land, Fluvanna, Nelson, Prince Edward and Louisa counties—and eventually to a very small portion of Greene County—is one such example.
“Why are cooperatives the heroes of broadband? Well, first and foremost they have a history of rural connectivity,” Ali said. “Second, they are distinctly local; and third, they have the infrastructure in place. Co-ops—both telephone and electric—have been connecting rural America for almost 100 years.”
Ali said that many co-ops, including REC, have begun updating their connectivity to substations and headquarters with fiber optics, which means the “middle mile” is already in place.
However, Rapp-ahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) announced Feb. 1 that a lawsuit out of Culpeper County prevented a $600 million broadband construction project that would have allowed it to become a retail broadband service provider, bringing fiber to the home. The funding was dependent on REC’s participation in the FCC Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction last fall.
The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of a recently passed Virginia law that allows the using of existing easements on properties to install fiber optic cable that would provide broadband services, not electrical service.
“REC is actively seeking solutions to bring broadband to our member owners who do not currently have access to reliable and affordable broadband internet service,” according to a release from REC. “We are doing this by continuing to make the cooperative’s aerial assets, maintained rights of way and infrastructure available for third-party providers seeking to expand by attaching telecommunications infrastructure and implementing creative solutions that are appropriate.”
To become a broadband partner through REC, contact Mark Ponton, director of broadband and fiber services, at (540) 891-5874 or
Both the House of Delegates and state Senate budgets include increasing the state dollars for the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) in fiscal year 2022 to $50 million.
Repower REC is not affiliated with REC, but instead is a grassroots coalition of member owners that works to have a voice in the decisions made by the REC board of directors.
For information, visit repowerrec.com.