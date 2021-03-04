Broadband partnership OK’d

He said he believes the neighborhoods are spaced out just enough to not make it profitable enough for the

businesses.

Greene Landing is a new development off Wilhoits Mill Road, which is in Orange County, though it meanders back into Greene County as it comes to where the development is located off the Rapidan River. The subdivision’s developer has agreed to pay the cost of the infrastructure and FiberLync agreed to bring high-speed internet to the homes in that development.

The resolution passed on Feb. 23 lets the Orange County Broadband Authority know the project has the support of the Greene supervisors for crossing the county line, Frydl noted.

“Unrelated to this but additionally, which I think is another piece of good news that we talked about at the last meeting (with them), they did say that because they touch many neighborhoods right on the Greene County line they would be interested in potentially partnering on a VATI grant application to provide internet access to some more people in that underserved area,” Frydl said.

VATI, which stands for the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, is part of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant helps fund extension of broadband into underserved areas of the commonwealth.