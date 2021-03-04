Broadband partnership OK’d

Orange will extend fiber to northeastern Greene County
The first step has been taken in engaging our neighbor to the east to bring broadband services to the underserved area of northeastern Greene County.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution allowing FiberLync to cross the county line from Orange to provide options for homes in the Greene Landing subdivision off Wilhoits Mill Road.
FiberLync is an internet service provider owned and operated by the Orange County Broadband Authority.
“As you all know, Mr. (Dale) Herring is an active member of the administrator’s broadband committee,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator. “And I’ve been actively seeking provider partners to expand internet access in Greene County. We’ve had some partners who have been interested in doing some projects and expanding into western Greene County. Surprisingly, we have no one that has stepped up and been interested in this quadrant of Greene County … which has quite a few dense—or relatively dense—rural neighborhoods.”
Frydl said the county has sought partners to apply for grant funding for this area, but have either gotten a specific no, or “we might be interested in that if you can give us two and a half years to look at it.”
He said he believes the neighborhoods are spaced out just enough to not make it profitable enough for the
businesses.
Greene Landing is a new development off Wilhoits Mill Road, which is in Orange County, though it meanders back into Greene County as it comes to where the development is located off the Rapidan River. The subdivision’s developer has agreed to pay the cost of the infrastructure and FiberLync agreed to bring high-speed internet to the homes in that development.
The resolution passed on Feb. 23 lets the Orange County Broadband Authority know the project has the support of the Greene supervisors for crossing the county line, Frydl noted.
“Unrelated to this but additionally, which I think is another piece of good news that we talked about at the last meeting (with them), they did say that because they touch many neighborhoods right on the Greene County line they would be interested in potentially partnering on a VATI grant application to provide internet access to some more people in that underserved area,” Frydl said.
VATI, which stands for the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, is part of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant helps fund extension of broadband into underserved areas of the commonwealth.
“This is good news,” said board Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville. “We’re having some good news these days on broadband.”
In January, the supervisors approved an extension of a tower at Lydia that will offer beam internet with broadband speeds to roughly 575 homes through Shentel. At that meeting, the company representative said they are considering co-locating on a tower near the southeastern quadrant of Greene County.
For more information about FiberLync, visit www.fiberlync.net.