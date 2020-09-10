Boy Scout Troop 174 honors 7th Eagle Scout in the class of 2020

Aaron Beckley has become the seventh Boy Scout from Troop 174’s 2020 senior class to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank that a Boy Scout can earn. Beckley wanted to earn the rank because it shows that he truly follows the Scout Law which states that “a Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.”
In 2013, Tristan Mazuranic, Johnathan Walcutt, Ryan Flynn, Joseph Flynn, Aaron Beckley, Liam Jeffers, Sam Hess, Richard Moore and Andrew Moore joined Stanardsville’s Boy Scout Troop 174.
According to statistics, only about 6% of eligible Scouts ever achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. That means that Troop 174 would have considered itself fortunate for even one of the nine scouts that joined the troop in 2013 to make Eagle Scout. Instead, seven of them completed the requirements for the rank.
According to John Ensor, the Scoutmaster for Troop 174, “not every scout makes Eagle. It takes hard work, extreme focus and dedication to achieve the rank.”
In addition to Merit Badge and leadership requirements, the Eagle Scout rank requires a community service project. Beckley’s project, indexing the Ruckersville Community Cemetery, involved many hours of Beckley and his team photographing and mapping gravesites in the cemetery.
“The project has been needed for a long time,” says Beckley. “I believe it will have a lasting impact on the community and on loved ones searching for a family member.”
Other projects this year included support for the Greene Animal Shelter and Greene County Park, building and clearing hiking trails, and creating a new handicap accessible entryway for the American Legion building in Stanardsville.
As impressive as the number of Troop 174’s Eagle Scouts may be, it is perhaps more impressive that all nine of the scouts stayed with the troop through graduation.
“It is very uncommon for a group to stay together for 12 years [including Cub Scouts],” Ensor said. “It’s routine for 40-50% of those who enter Boy Scouts to lose interest and leave the program. While we applaud those who achieved Eagle, we are also proud of those who didn’t make Eagle but stayed active in the program. All nine of these young men have bright futures due, in part, to their involvement in Scouting.”
The scouts all graduated from William Monroe High School in May and seven are going off to colleges including Piedmont Virginia Community College, George Mason University, Christopher Newport University, Liberty University, and Virginia Tech, while one is joining the Marine Corps and another will be attending the Merchant Marine Academy.
To join or volunteer with Troop 174, reach out to John Ensor at jeensor@aol.com.
