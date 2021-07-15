Bob Tata passes away at 91

Kendall recalled her first big race was when she was in the fourth grade.

“My teacher called my parents to tell them I beat all the boys and I was going to be in a field day at the high school,” she remembered. “The teacher encouraged my dad to come. Dad was a football coach and never missed practice and my race was during practice time. I went to the big arena and got on the starting line with my cutoff blue jean shorts, my brother’s converse tennis shoes and when the gun went off I ran. Halfway through the race I was in second place and from up high in the stands I heard my dad’s voice say, ‘Go Kendall Baby!’ I surged to the front and won. He was at the finish line to hug me. Dad put family and me first.”

Robert Jr. agreed.

“The love of sports and the passion for sports was definitely passed down through the generations and we are very grateful that he diligently attended,” he said. “I mean he would probably attend 50 of our kids’ events each year.”

But all three agree, too, that he never got too ahead of himself and he passed that humility to his family, as well.