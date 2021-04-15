Blue Ridge School administrator earns service award

The safety of students, faculty and staff is the priority of every school, and doing so during the ever-changing landscape of a global pandemic is a tremendous challenge. During the past 14 months, our collective response to COVID-19 has evolved as researchers and medical professionals have learned more about the virus. This continuous flow of information has meant that members of Blue Ridge School’s health and safety staff have spent the past year creating, adapting and implementing wide-reaching plans while staying abreast of the latest guidance. Because of his outstanding leadership, tireless work ethic, and care for the school community, Director of Campus Safety and Security Mike Jamrozek has been presented the Board of Trustees’ Distinguished Service Award for 2021.

The award recognizes his extraordinary devotion to the School’s mission, superior performance as the Director of Campus Safety and Security, and exceptional commitment to molding the lives and character of the students in his care. The Distinguished Service Award is the Board’s highest expression of thanks and appreciation for service.