Blue Ridge School administrator earns service award

The safety of students, faculty and staff is the priority of every school, and doing so during the ever-changing landscape of a global pandemic is a tremendous challenge. During the past 14 months, our collective response to COVID-19 has evolved as researchers and medical professionals have learned more about the virus. This continuous flow of information has meant that members of Blue Ridge School’s health and safety staff have spent the past year creating, adapting and implementing wide-reaching plans while staying abreast of the latest guidance. Because of his outstanding leadership, tireless work ethic, and care for the school community, Director of Campus Safety and Security Mike Jamrozek has been presented the Board of Trustees’ Distinguished Service Award for 2021.
The award recognizes his extraordinary devotion to the School’s mission, superior performance as the Director of Campus Safety and Security, and exceptional commitment to molding the lives and character of the students in his care. The Distinguished Service Award is the Board’s highest expression of thanks and appreciation for service.
Board Chair Jill Kalinski P’13 said during the presentation, “Mike is a servant-leader. He has a job description, but he sees himself as a Blue Ridge leader; he looks for opportunities to make the community safer and he acts on those opportunities. He is a problem solver and a strategic thinker.“ She added, “My son remembers him fondly and always saw Mr. J as a friend and someone who was there to make the campus a safer place.”
Jamrozek joined the Blue Ridge School staff in 2009 following four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. During the intervening years, he has been promoted multiple times and assumed considerable responsibilities. In addition to coordinating and managing security personnel, he oversees the Student Health Center. Jamrozek improved the emergency procedures for campus response to fire and implemented additional campus security measures. As a member of the Reopening Task Force, he became an expert on COVID testing and ensured that Blue Ridge be at the forefront of testing technology. Jamrozek acquired a rapid test machine for the School and a waiver from the government that allows Blue Ridge to operate testing equipment on campus.
“We are indebted to Mike for the countless hours he has committed to protecting our students and campus community,” says Blue Ridge School Headmaster Trip Darrin. “Prior to the pandemic, Mike had already earned a reputation for his outstanding work ethic and his position as a role model for our students. In recent months, he has proven himself invaluable to this institution.”
In addition to his duties of campus safety and security, Jamrozek coaches the School’s mixed martial arts team and is a brown belt in jiu-jitsu. He lives on campus with his wife Kristie, who is a part of the School’s external affairs team, and their children.