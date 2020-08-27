Billions approved in Great American Outdoors Act: Shenandoah National Park has nearly $90 million in deferred maintenance costs

Shenandoah National Park (SNP) is likely to get a bit of a makeover after Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner co-sponsored the bill, which passed the U.S. Senate in June in a vote of 73-25. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in July with a vote of 310-107. President Trump signed it into law on Aug. 4.

The bill makes permanent the $900 million per year for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and establishes the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Fund, directing up to $9.5 billion over five years to address the deferred maintenance amassed over numerous years.

“In passing the Great American Outdoors Act, the House has reaffirmed Congress’ bipartisan commitment to preserving America’s irreplaceable natural and historic resources for future generations,” Warner said.

SNP’s deferred maintenance totals nearly $90 million, said Sally Hulbert, management specialist at SNP.

She said it’s not yet known what will be funded at the park and when, but they have submitted possible projects.

“Our buildings, we have a lot of historic buildings and they require a lot of maintenance, and that includes housing for the park,” she said. “There are a lot of things at the campgrounds that could be updated. And a lot of people don’t realize that trails actually require a lot more work than you think to keep them safe for people and to keep them from being eroded. And our infrastructure, sort of behind-the-scenes stuff, like the water system and sewer system, as well as the roads.”