Billions approved in Great American Outdoors Act: Shenandoah National Park has nearly $90 million in deferred maintenance costs

Shenandoah National Park (SNP) is likely to get a bit of a makeover after Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner co-sponsored the bill, which passed the U.S. Senate in June in a vote of 73-25. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in July with a vote of 310-107. President Trump signed it into law on Aug. 4.
The bill makes permanent the $900 million per year for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and establishes the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Fund, directing up to $9.5 billion over five years to address the deferred maintenance amassed over numerous years.
“In passing the Great American Outdoors Act, the House has reaffirmed Congress’ bipartisan commitment to preserving America’s irreplaceable natural and historic resources for future generations,” Warner said.
SNP’s deferred maintenance totals nearly $90 million, said Sally Hulbert, management specialist at SNP.
She said it’s not yet known what will be funded at the park and when, but they have submitted possible projects.
“Our buildings, we have a lot of historic buildings and they require a lot of maintenance, and that includes housing for the park,” she said. “There are a lot of things at the campgrounds that could be updated. And a lot of people don’t realize that trails actually require a lot more work than you think to keep them safe for people and to keep them from being eroded. And our infrastructure, sort of behind-the-scenes stuff, like the water system and sewer system, as well as the roads.”
Hulbert said items get added to the deferred maintenance if it’s something that isn’t funded at the time it needs to be maintained.
“And when you think about it, the park is over 80 years old,” she said. “It’s just added up over 80 years.”
Hulbert said she’s happy the act passed, even though it’s not only for Virginia parks like SNP.
“It’s going to go to a lot of different places that need it,” she said.
SNP is a huge draw for tourism in Greene County, said Alan Yost, Greene County Economic and Tourism director.
“I’m always concerned when I hear about the deferred maintenance and the long-term viability of the park,” Yost said. “It’s about the quality of the experience for visitors. And I feel that this funding, which has actually been sought after for years, will help maintain the park for future generations and guarantee future positive economic impact for Greene County itself. And short-term, it will bring jobs for construction workers and such.”
In 2019, SNP had 1.4 million visitors and $129 million in economic input to the surrounding counties, according to SNP. And while local do enjoy the park and spend money in the communities surrounding it, roughly 99% of the visitor spending is from non-local visitors, according to 2019 data. During the coronavirus pandemic, SNP has been a major draw and even with being closed for roughly six weeks, total 2020 visitation is only down by 1% over 2019. July saw 39% more visitors than the same time in 2019.
“When it comes to tourism, localities would beg for an asset to be in their backyards like Shenandoah National Park,” Yost said. “And we sometimes take it for granted. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Shenandoah National Park has proven to be an escape for people.”
Yost said that while he knew Warner had been fighting for funding for deferred maintenance for a long time, the fact that it was approved felt out of the blue to him.
“The last time I heard the bill was dead,” he said. “And for it to come up so quickly, to me, is impressive.”
Earlier this year, the Greene County Economic Development Authority agreed to donate $5,000 in funds to help upgrade the four overlooks in Greene County.
“One of my favorite things to do is grab a bucket of chicken from Payton’s and go to an overlook to see the sunset,” Yost said. “That is our favorite thing to do as a family.”
Hulbert said recently she’s noticed a lot of people not putting trash in receptacles.
“People are leaving their garbage outside of the trash cans and we’ll open the dumpster or trash can and look in and it’s half empty,” she said. “We don’t know why they’re not opening it. We’re thinking maybe it’s because they’re concerned about COVID-19 being on the handles. But the unintended consequence of that is animals getting into the garbage and ripping it apart and scattering it, making it harder to clean up. If they’re worried, visitors can take their trash out with them; pack it in, pack it out is a leave no trace principal and we’d love for people to do that rather than leaving it outside of a garbage can. Sometimes we’ve seen it on the overlooks, trash just left on the rock walls.”
She said rangers could be spending time doing other things rather than gathering trash if people could dispose of it properly.
Visitors can also become a park volunteer to help with projects. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/volunteer for more information.
“We’re really happy that this bill passed and we look forward to what we’ll receive from it,” Hulbert said.
