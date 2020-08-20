Bequeathed house expands BRS presence in Greene

When Stanardsville’s Margaret Ann “Maggie” Morris Curran passed away in early January, she bequeathed her downtown home to Blue Ridge School to honor a lifelong connection to the school and its mission. The school plans to use its new downtown presence as faculty housing and as a way to expand the school’s presence in the community.

Curran, who grew up in Greene County in the 1940s, returned to Stanardsville in 2007 after her retirement in order to be near her mother, Genevieve Morris. In the years since her mother’s passing, she developed close friendships with many in the community through her ties to Blue Ridge School and her work with Habitat for Humanity and the Greene County Historical Society.

“Her interest in our school really came from when her father was on the board of our school in the 1940s and 50s,” said Associate Headmaster for External Affairs Franklin Daniels Jr. “She told me a number of times, she would ride out here when he had meetings or was coming out to a chapel service and she would play on our grounds, and she wound up spending time here growing up and came to think the place was just wonderful.”

Curran’s father, John J. Morris, was a 1923 graduate from Blue Ridge (then called Blue Ridge Industrial School) and went on to become the commonwealth’s attorney in Greene and served on the board of trustees from 1939 until his passing in 1957; so his daughter’s dedication to the school was in part to honor him.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in medical science from Emory University in Atlanta and a master’s degree from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Curran worked at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., until her retirement.