Bequeathed house expands BRS presence in Greene

When Stanardsville’s Margaret Ann “Maggie” Morris Curran passed away in early January, she bequeathed her downtown home to Blue Ridge School to honor a lifelong connection to the school and its mission. The school plans to use its new downtown presence as faculty housing and as a way to expand the school’s presence in the community.
Curran, who grew up in Greene County in the 1940s, returned to Stanardsville in 2007 after her retirement in order to be near her mother, Genevieve Morris. In the years since her mother’s passing, she developed close friendships with many in the community through her ties to Blue Ridge School and her work with Habitat for Humanity and the Greene County Historical Society.
“Her interest in our school really came from when her father was on the board of our school in the 1940s and 50s,” said Associate Headmaster for External Affairs Franklin Daniels Jr. “She told me a number of times, she would ride out here when he had meetings or was coming out to a chapel service and she would play on our grounds, and she wound up spending time here growing up and came to think the place was just wonderful.”
Curran’s father, John J. Morris, was a 1923 graduate from Blue Ridge (then called Blue Ridge Industrial School) and went on to become the commonwealth’s attorney in Greene and served on the board of trustees from 1939 until his passing in 1957; so his daughter’s dedication to the school was in part to honor him.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in medical science from Emory University in Atlanta and a master’s degree from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Curran worked at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., until her retirement.
“Maggie was a great patron of our school from about 2015 until her passing a few months ago,” Daniels said. “She went off to find her fortune and had a great life, and came home to Greene County. A few years after that, we had a chance to reconnect and that sparked what was a great relationship and personal friendship between she and I that I’m very, very grateful for. I miss her very much.”
This isn’t the first example of Maggie Curran’s generosity to Greene County.
In 2017, Curran donated a piece of land along Madison Road (once belonging to her mother) to Habitat for Humanity that allowed the nonprofit build a home for a family in need. The home itself was constructed by students at the Greene County Technical Education Center, and Blue Ridge School students assisted in its completion as well as other members of the community.
“It’s a lovely home,” Cathy Boyd, director of the Baron Fund for Blue Ridge School and current occupant of Curran’s former residence, said. “It was like a little bungalow and the front porch was glassed in at one time, and it has a lovely yard and landscaping … the property backs up to a creek and it has a really generous wide front porch and back deck.”
According to Daniels, Curran wanted to give back to the school to honor her family’s history and her friendships among the faculty.
“Part of the magic of this boarding school model is that nearly 80% of our teachers also live here with our families,” Daniels said. “Having nice residences for our faculty either on campus or as close to campus as possible is a really important part of our culture, and Maggie wanted to be a part of that. She also thought it would be a great idea for Blue Ridge to—maybe for the first time—have an opportunity to have an important member of our faculty living in Stanardsville; sort of a chance for us to take our flag to town.”
Boyd plans to have a Blue Ridge School flag made to literally fly the school flag in downtown Stanardsville, and hopes in the future (once the pandemic subsides) to be able to host events bringing Blue Ridge boys into the greater county community through volunteer efforts like those done in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity several years ago. She looks forward to immersing herself in the Stanardsville community and hopes to add her new home to the growing Barn Quilt trail with help from the head of Blue Ridge’s art faculty and the Art Guild.
“I’ve already eaten (take out) from Sal’s and I’m starting to make my Christmas list for things at Noon Whistle Pottery and eager to get to know the owners there,” she said. “I haven’t been to the Lafayette yet but I hear they have really good Bloody Mary’s and I’ve been to the farmer’s market, which is pretty great. So I’m eager to be the Blue Ridge flag-waver in Stanardsville and get to know people and see what kind of opportunities there are for the boys to get involved through community service projects.”
Last winter, Boyd served as community service coordinator for a group of Blue Ridge students.
“We’ve participated in Tuesday’s Table for a while now,” she said. “Last year I happily drove several boys around each week to deliver food and I took boys to Feeding Greene to pack up bags and boxes.”
Daniels says that one of the ways they entice teachers to join their team is through the chance to live and work in such a beautiful community.
“(Maggie) wanted to do whatever she could to help out Greene in a long-term way, and we’re very fortunate that she saw Blue Ridge School as one vehicle to be able to do that,” Daniels said. “We intend to honor that and in ways we haven’t been able to before now, perhaps have an even closer connection to Greene—not only by being proud to be a fairly important business in Greene, but now we have a very important lady living in downtown Stanardsville and we’re going to have fun with that.”
Blue Ridge students begin their return to campus this week, and after two weeks of quarantine and a full round of COVID-19 testing will begin classes Aug. 27. Read more at blueridgeschool.com.
