At home in the artist’s studio: meet local painter Sue Stover

During a nationwide pandemic, some citizens are lucky enough to shelter in a home with its own cozy art studio. Sue Stover of Ruckersville is one such artist.

“I have found the pandemic and sheltering in place to be very off-putting,” Stover said in an email in late May. “I have been able to complete a few small projects and am just beginning to start painting more. It is nice to not feel a deadline looming and to have more time to dedicate to my art; not just creating it but also reading art books and taking some online classes to expand my knowledge.”

The Greene County Record caught up with Stover last week at her home in Ruckersville, where she graciously shared some of her newest paintings and told some of the stories behind her wide variety of work.

“When we first moved down here (in 2009) we had the house built and my husband said, ‘you can have that top floor; whatever you want to do with it,’ I thought this would make a beautiful art area, thinking it’d take forever to get it filled up,” Stover said. “Well that was not right—it’s just full to busting now.”

Desks, shelves and tables are filled with every sort of supply for painting, as well as piles of books and a sewing machine. A well-loved easel sits by the windows with a half-finished work in place, while finished paintings are framed on nearly every wall in the comfortable loft of her home.

Stover, who loved creating art even as a child, attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh after graduating high school. An intensive 18 month program, Stover says she hoped to find a career after graduation but that marrying her husband changed her plans and kept her busy for many years.