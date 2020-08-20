At home in the artist’s studio: meet local painter Sue Stover

During a nationwide pandemic, some citizens are lucky enough to shelter in a home with its own cozy art studio. Sue Stover of Ruckersville is one such artist.
“I have found the pandemic and sheltering in place to be very off-putting,” Stover said in an email in late May. “I have been able to complete a few small projects and am just beginning to start painting more. It is nice to not feel a deadline looming and to have more time to dedicate to my art; not just creating it but also reading art books and taking some online classes to expand my knowledge.”
The Greene County Record caught up with Stover last week at her home in Ruckersville, where she graciously shared some of her newest paintings and told some of the stories behind her wide variety of work.
“When we first moved down here (in 2009) we had the house built and my husband said, ‘you can have that top floor; whatever you want to do with it,’ I thought this would make a beautiful art area, thinking it’d take forever to get it filled up,” Stover said. “Well that was not right—it’s just full to busting now.”
Desks, shelves and tables are filled with every sort of supply for painting, as well as piles of books and a sewing machine. A well-loved easel sits by the windows with a half-finished work in place, while finished paintings are framed on nearly every wall in the comfortable loft of her home.
Stover, who loved creating art even as a child, attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh after graduating high school. An intensive 18 month program, Stover says she hoped to find a career after graduation but that marrying her husband changed her plans and kept her busy for many years.
“I followed him around the world,” she said. “He was in the Army at that time and then joined government so we traveled all around the world and had kids and I painted for fun when I could. Once you have kids, you don’t have time to sit and paint, or at least I didn’t.”
Even as the couple traveled throughout much of Asia and Europe, including Norway, Finland, Scotland, England and Ireland, Stover still found time to utilize her artistic talents in between entertaining military families and raising her children.
“When we were living in Japan, they had a children’s ward at the hospital on base, so I painted cartoons and stuff in there for them and I did illustrations for their newsletter,” Stover said. “And then once the kids were grown and gone, I could sort of dedicate myself to painting. It’s been about 15 years now.”
Stover experiments with several mediums but especially enjoys watercolors, acrylics and oils as well as colored pencils. Her subjects range from landscapes to pet portraits, floral still lifes and images from her many travels around the world.
One special painting is “Monet’s Garden,” painted in oils from a photograph taken during a very unique trip to France eight years ago.
Les Amis de la Grande Vigne is a program set up by French artist Yvonne Jean-Haffen upon her death. Each month, the trust arranges for a different artist to come and stay in Jean-Haffen’s atelier (art cottage) and to do paintings of the surrounding area in Dinan, France. At the end of the month, the directors host a wine and cheese evening to view all the paintings and select one of the artist’s pieces to keep in a private museum.
Stover was selected as artist of the month for the program in October 2012.
“I had no dreams that I would get chosen,” said Stover of her acceptance into the program. “It was such a surprise when I got the letter.”
For the first week of the residency, Stover’s husband accompanied her to help her get settled. Speaking no French, it was difficult at first to find her way around via train and to find the way to the tiny cottage in Dinan (part of Normandy), but she absolutely loved the opportunity and still has many of her paintings from that trip on the walls in her studio.
“It was a really quaint little place and where I lived was at the base of the hill,” Stover recalled. “Her house was above us and her painting studio had this staircase that was so narrow and steep it was almost like a ladder … it would get really lonely in the evenings and thank God there were a couple little cafes down the street.”
It was during this trip that Stover and her husband had the opportunity to visit Giverny, the famous town home to French impressionist Claude Monet and scene of his waterlily paintings. While standing on the bridge featured in so many of Monet’s works, Stover took the photo that would be the inspiration for her own “Monet’s Garden” oil painting.
Prior to the pandemic, Stover was active in the Art Guild of Greene, Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle and the Charlottesville Watercolor Guild, and sold many of her works through various art shows. One summer, the Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle did a “Living the Land” exhibition through which Stover created her “Quilting the Land” piece using a unique blend of quilting and painting.
“Quilting and homesteading is a real part of this area, so I wanted to make it look like she was quilting and as it went back it turned into the land,” Stover explained. “This piece is actually quilted [the bottom two rows], I quilted it and then sewed it onto the painting. It was really tricky, cutting the painting so her hand could be underneath… it was a real challenge.”
Since the pandemic shut down most of the year’s art shows, Stover has been busying herself with painting and has also sewn masks for her daughter and grandchildren as a distraction from the constant barrage of news updates.
“I have a hard enough time worrying about what’s around me,” Stover said. “When it comes to world (news), I’m going to be an ostrich and just sort of ignore it. I’ll come up here and paint for eight hours straight if I don’t make myself get up and walk.”
When she’s not painting or sewing, Stover spends her time reading art books, taking online classes and exercising with the help of a new exercise mirror she and her husband bought themselves to stay active during their time stuck at home.
