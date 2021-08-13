Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts holds open house

The nonprofit Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) held an open house at Life Works Professional Counseling in Ruckersville last Saturday.

Licensed Professional Counselor Crystal Myers partnered with artist Rose Guterbock to create the nonprofit as a way to offer affordable art classes for

people in our area To learn more, visit www.artisticremedies.org, send an email to info@artisticremedies.org or call (703) 217-1730. Life Works Professional Counseling is at 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville.