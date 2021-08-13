 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts holds open house
0 comments

Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts holds open house

  • 0

The nonprofit Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) held an open house at Life Works Professional Counseling in Ruckersville last Saturday.

Licensed Professional Counselor Crystal Myers partnered with artist Rose Guterbock to create the nonprofit as a way to offer affordable art classes for

people in our area To learn more, visit www.artisticremedies.org, send an email to info@artisticremedies.org or call (703) 217-1730. Life Works Professional Counseling is at 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert