Artist: Creating gourd art with local Kathy Kelley

Since the cancellation of so many local art shows and other events during the COVID-19 pandemic, local artist Kathy Kelley has had a lot of time to work on her passion for decorative gourds.
“The pandemic caused all of the craft shows, festivals and gourd classes to be canceled, but that has allowed me to spend much more time with some more intensive gourd projects,” Kelley said.
Kelley, who has been growing and creating with gourds for about 15 years, enjoys spending her retirement decorating and selling gourds at various shows and festivals throughout the area. She also serves as secretary of the Art Guild of Greene. Because she is not currently doing many commissioned pieces for sale, she has dedicated her time to honing her carving skills.
“Most of my gourds have a wood burned design with color added, usually with transparent acrylics,” Kelley said. “Solid colors are usually spray painted with detail added in outdoor acrylic paint.”
Besides the intricate carvings on many decorative gourds, Kelley also makes birdhouses and vases out of the gourds, which she has recently begun growing in her own garden in Greene County.
“Knowing my love for gardening, years ago some dear friends presented me with a few gourd seeds and a large, beautiful, unfurnished birdhouse gourd that they had found while traveling,” Kelley says in her website’s introduction. “This was the beginning of my passion for everything gourds. Each year my gourd garden grows a little larger and I find new uses and methods for crafting them.”
According to her website, gourds must be planted in late spring, about a foot apart, and they really take off in June when hot weather hits.
“If there is adequate rainfall, the vines can grow a foot a day or more,” she said. “The blossoms appear at dusk and bloom for one night. By late July or early August, I begin to remove the new blossoms so that the plants put more energy into the existing gourds, which seems to result in thicker shells. Before the first hard frost, I cut the mature gourds and put them in a protected outdoor location to cure during the winter.”
Growing her own “canvas” for use in creating art gives Kelley the freedom to customize each and every creation.
“Each finished gourd is the result of over a year of patient tending and love,” she said, adding that she always brings seeds along to the craft shows for those who may be interested in growing their own decorative gourds.
One popular product of the gourds is her small birdhouses, which are ideal homes for small songbirds such as house wrens, bluebirds, sparrows or chickadees.
“The natural shape of the gourd provides a safe haven from the weather and predators such as larger birds or cats,” Kelley said. “It’s great fun to watch as they fill their nesting place with sticks, moss, horsehair, leaves and grass or hay.”
Besides the birdhouses, Kelley showcases candleholders, luminaries, flower vases, decorative bowls, Christmas ornaments and Easter eggs, and whatever else she can come up with to create from a gourd.
The Art Guild of Greene, which would normally have a vendor booth at the weekly Greene County Farmers Market, has sold Kelley’s gourds as part of their booth in previous years. Currently, Kelley is selling via her website, windyhillgourdcraft.com. She takes custom orders and will deliver locally or meet for a pickup if requested.
