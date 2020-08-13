Artist: Creating gourd art with local Kathy Kelley

Since the cancellation of so many local art shows and other events during the COVID-19 pandemic, local artist Kathy Kelley has had a lot of time to work on her passion for decorative gourds.

“The pandemic caused all of the craft shows, festivals and gourd classes to be canceled, but that has allowed me to spend much more time with some more intensive gourd projects,” Kelley said.

Kelley, who has been growing and creating with gourds for about 15 years, enjoys spending her retirement decorating and selling gourds at various shows and festivals throughout the area. She also serves as secretary of the Art Guild of Greene. Because she is not currently doing many commissioned pieces for sale, she has dedicated her time to honing her carving skills.

“Most of my gourds have a wood burned design with color added, usually with transparent acrylics,” Kelley said. “Solid colors are usually spray painted with detail added in outdoor acrylic paint.”

Besides the intricate carvings on many decorative gourds, Kelley also makes birdhouses and vases out of the gourds, which she has recently begun growing in her own garden in Greene County.

“Knowing my love for gardening, years ago some dear friends presented me with a few gourd seeds and a large, beautiful, unfurnished birdhouse gourd that they had found while traveling,” Kelley says in her website’s introduction. “This was the beginning of my passion for everything gourds. Each year my gourd garden grows a little larger and I find new uses and methods for crafting them.”