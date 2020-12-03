Art show planned at Accordius

Making dreams come true for a disabled artist
A Stanardsville man has a simple wish this holiday season—he wants to buy his wife a Christmas gift. With help from Accordius Admissions Director Michelle Pitts, David Raines, who is a talented painter, is planning a drive-thru art show on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Accordius Health (formerly Grace Rehab) in the town.
“I’ve been painting since I was old enough to walk,” David Raines, 72, said recently, sitting beside his beloved wife outside of their Stanardsville nursing home. “I got it from my mama’s side of the family. My mother was an artist, a singer and a writer and I had an uncle who sang songs and made things out of wood. Mama taught me; she was a smart woman.”
“He loves to paint pictures,” his wife Patty, 64, chimed in. “He loves to write stories and paint pictures.”
Raines says he dreams up all of his paintings and loves to do portraits and landscapes.
“I sold one for $85 and I kept the five—I don’t know why I kept the five—don’t tell her,” he laughed. “I split it in half and give her the money. I give her half of everything I get, and my stories—I put her name down, too, because she helps me. I ain’t got too good education, I’ll be honest with you on that, but Patty helps me spell a word and I put down her name and my name because she helped me.”
Before David and Patty came to live at Accordius, they were living in Fredericksburg in a terrible housing situation, according to Pitts.
“I had the pleasure of reading their story about what they were going through and how bad the housing conditions were,” Pitts said. “It was truly my honor to move around a room to accommodate them being in the same room together because he can’t live without her. If they were in separate rooms, he just wouldn’t have done well. He says she’s his world.”
Married in 2002, the couple is inseparable and walk everywhere hand in hand.
“We’ve been together since 2000. I wrote her a song, a Bible song, and I sang it three times that morning,” David Raines said. “I went back and sang it again—that song was telling me, from God, to marry Patty, and I did. I don’t know how I got her, but I got her; I try to figure that out because she’s so pretty. I ain’t got no house, no home, nothing—but we got each other and got love for each other.”
Before moving in to the Accordius facility, the couple was living in a house without running water or heat. Neighbors were bringing them water—in buckets—to drink and to wash since they had no other source of clean water. Their former landlord refused to fix these issues.
“The house was in really bad condition and it had holes in the ceiling and holes in the floor,” Patty said. “There wasn’t any running water. Region Ten brought us up here to see if we could stay here or not.”
Pitts, who has been acting as social worker for the facility as well as admissions director, took a personal interest when she heard David wanted to sell some of his paintings to raise funds to purchase more art supplies and buy his wife a gift. With the ongoing pandemic and strict safety protocols in place at the facility, it was difficult to find a way of hosting a safe event while still allowing the artist to participate.
“They don’t have any money that comes in because they weren’t able to work for a long period of time (due to developmental disabilities), so they don’t get a social security check,” she said. “That’s the reason why he wants to sell the paintings, so that he can get money for his supplies. He’s a good husband; he makes sure half goes to his wife.”
Since moving to Stanardsville a year ago (with help from social services), the couple say their new room feels like home.
“I told them I could get them into assisted living but they said they wanted to stay in that room because it feels like home to them now,” Pitts said. “That’s where they feel safe and they get all their meals and don’t have to worry about water being brought to them. ... When they walk the hallways, they walk hand in hand. They have a very loving relationship; it’s beautiful to watch them.”
On Dec. 10, from 1-3 p.m., paintings by David Raines will be on display on the patio in front of the Accordius nursing home facility. Anyone who is interested can drive by to see the artwork and give a wave and a smile to David and Patty through the glass doors.
“People can drive through or can stop and get out and look,” Pitts said. “If anybody is interested in buying a painting, they can tell me what they want to offer. I think if he could see how many people are interested in seeing his actual artwork and then seeing how many he sells ... that gets him that much closer to getting more stuff that they need and that they want inside the building. I just want to watch his face light up when he sees how many people turn out to see his art.”
Per the artist’s request, the price of the paintings will be up to the buyer. As for what he plans to do with the proceeds from the art sale, David Raines is torn between buying more art supplies (he is running out of paint and canvases) and spoiling his wife for the holidays with some new clothes and her favorite snacks.
“I’d like to sell them so I can get some more art supplies and all,” he said. “And I’d give her the money so she can buy her drinks and stuff. She can’t drink any Pepsi and I won’t drink any because she can’t. I wouldn’t eat no cake if she couldn’t eat cake.”
David enjoys painting on canvas in oil or acrylics. He also has a guitar that he uses to sing songs to his wife when he’s not busy creating art.
“I don’t think I’ve seen her paint,” he said of his wife. “She makes crochet, though. Talk about beautiful crochet, she makes them.”
“It’d be nice to have a Christmas present, wouldn’t it?” Patty Raines said, smiling at her husband.
“Help me make their dream come true,” Pitts said. “They’ve been living here with us for a year now and no one has been able to see his artwork. With the talent that he has, it’s just too amazing (not to be shared).”
Thirty or more paintings (including many landscapes and images of waterfalls, horses and deer) will be on display at the drive-thru art show Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Accordius Health, 355 William Mills Drive in Stanardsville.
