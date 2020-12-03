Art show planned at Accordius

“People can drive through or can stop and get out and look,” Pitts said. “If anybody is interested in buying a painting, they can tell me what they want to offer. I think if he could see how many people are interested in seeing his actual artwork and then seeing how many he sells ... that gets him that much closer to getting more stuff that they need and that they want inside the building. I just want to watch his face light up when he sees how many people turn out to see his art.”

Per the artist’s request, the price of the paintings will be up to the buyer. As for what he plans to do with the proceeds from the art sale, David Raines is torn between buying more art supplies (he is running out of paint and canvases) and spoiling his wife for the holidays with some new clothes and her favorite snacks.

“I’d like to sell them so I can get some more art supplies and all,” he said. “And I’d give her the money so she can buy her drinks and stuff. She can’t drink any Pepsi and I won’t drink any because she can’t. I wouldn’t eat no cake if she couldn’t eat cake.”

David enjoys painting on canvas in oil or acrylics. He also has a guitar that he uses to sing songs to his wife when he’s not busy creating art.