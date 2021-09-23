Art Guild holds first showcase since pandemic this weekend

“While recuperating from back surgery and heart surgery, I spent a lot of time in bed and doing counted cross-stitch designs helped me pass the time,” Fitzgerald said. “I must have made about 40 pictures, including smaller ones of a series that I made into wall hangings and seasonal framed work. I always try to add something of my own in the picture that is not in the pattern. … Today I have counted cross-stitch pictures on the walls in every room of my house, which get many comments from my visitors.”

Chee Ricketts calls herself a lifelong painter and teacher, and has worked with students of all ages teaching studio art as well as art history.

“In an age fraught with worries over the COVID-19 virus and the polarized political situation in our country, I find comfort in the beauty of the natural world,” Ricketts said. “I have long painted clouds to connect with the heavens—a personal spiritual journey whenever I am in the process of creating a painting. When sharing my paintings, I endeavor to interpret and inspire rather than simply record. ‘Timeless’ is my imagined view of what one sees when standing at an overlook in the Shenandoah Natural Park, looking west on a beautiful day. I would hope that a view such as this will be available 100 years from now and on into eternity—hence the title.”