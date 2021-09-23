Art Guild holds first showcase since pandemic this weekend

Art Guild of Greene Treasurer Vyvyan Rundgren has been hard at work carving and decorating gourds for this weekend’s showcase event at The Barn behind the Greene County Visitors Center. The art show, which will showcase work from 17 area artists, is the biggest array of artistic creations the guild has shown to date and the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many events last year. Work will be on display Sept. 24-26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Art Guild is always trying to find opportunities for the artisans to display their talents,” Rundgren said. “This is the first showcase since 2020 … the downstairs and upstairs both will have been upgraded before the show (and) we have a larger number of artisans participating. Seventeen is our largest number, and we have an impressive number of different kinds of items on display.”
While an art show may bring to mind wall after wall of paintings, this showcase also includes photography, weavings, jewelry, pottery, bird houses and decorative gourds by Rundgren and others. Rundgren’s latest design is a small “herd” of giraffes, created from decorative carved gourds.
“I have been working with gourds for about three years and I love everything about them (except for the cleaning part),” Rundgren said. “At first my designs were only wood-burned onto the gourd, but then I was introduced to highlighting the designs by removing the skin. … If it wasn’t for cooking, house and yard work, I could sit for hours on end and create designs on gourds. Gourd artistry has opened up a much-needed outlet so I can lose myself and step away from the everyday routine of life.”
Bill Shaw is an engineer and photography enthusiast who loves to travel the world with his camera in hand.
“A favorite subject of mine is landscapes in Greene County,” Shaw said. “’Morning Splendor’ shows a scene with a tree that I’ve photographed many times. It’s perfectly situated in a pleasant meadow and makes for a beautiful subject in the morning sunrise. This piece reminds me of peace, tranquility and to always have hope.”
Bobie Burwell bought her first “serious” camera in 1975 when she graduated from college and has been shooting ever since.
“My style of photography has changed over the years, but I am still and always (have been) drawn to color, movement, balance and texture,” Burwell said. “‘Country Yellow 1’ is such a shot. Taken in Rockingham County, it combines a lot of my favorite things: wildflowers, charming vistas and great textures (rustic fence, grass blades, open tree limbs and soft gentle clouds). I want to run my toes through the soft grass and my hands along the tactile fence rails. The large, endless field of bright yellow flowers is made far more intimate by the close focal point of the rustic fence. This shot makes me yearn for gentler times and quiet moments of reflection.”
Celine Fitzgerald will be displaying her counted cross-stitch designs at the showcase. While with stamped cross-stitch, a pattern is printed on the fabric and used as a guide to create the final piece, counted cross-stitch means the design is created by counting stitches from the center of the fabric (stretched across a hoop).
“While recuperating from back surgery and heart surgery, I spent a lot of time in bed and doing counted cross-stitch designs helped me pass the time,” Fitzgerald said. “I must have made about 40 pictures, including smaller ones of a series that I made into wall hangings and seasonal framed work. I always try to add something of my own in the picture that is not in the pattern. … Today I have counted cross-stitch pictures on the walls in every room of my house, which get many comments from my visitors.”
Chee Ricketts calls herself a lifelong painter and teacher, and has worked with students of all ages teaching studio art as well as art history.
“In an age fraught with worries over the COVID-19 virus and the polarized political situation in our country, I find comfort in the beauty of the natural world,” Ricketts said. “I have long painted clouds to connect with the heavens—a personal spiritual journey whenever I am in the process of creating a painting. When sharing my paintings, I endeavor to interpret and inspire rather than simply record. ‘Timeless’ is my imagined view of what one sees when standing at an overlook in the Shenandoah Natural Park, looking west on a beautiful day. I would hope that a view such as this will be available 100 years from now and on into eternity—hence the title.”
Noreen Ferrante started drawing as a baby when her sisters broke off the tips of their crayons to smuggle to her through the bars of her crib, and would create stars with colorful dots in them. She says her Italian mother was a great artist and that she was inspired by the moon and stars outside her window at night.
“I love the color combination that roosters have—deep dark blues that shine, reds, golds, yellows and orange,” she said. “It is also my Chinese zodiac sign, with a fire element. … I stopped painting at 17 and not until 2017 (did) I slowly resume painting by encouragement of my sisters, who are also great artists. It runs in the family.”
Noreen Ferrante’s two sisters, Dianne and Inez, are also Art Guild members and part of this weekend’s show. Dianne Ferrante says creating art takes her on a journey to a place of magic and peace.
“Often, I paint whatever scene comes to mind that is pleasing to me and not from a photo, the garden or real life,” she said. “For me, art is an expression of how I feel or how I want to feel. ‘Purple Tulips’ is a whimsical celebration of life—come with and tiptoe through the tulips.”
Kathy Kelley is another gourd artist and began growing her own “canvases” 20 years ago thanks to a gift from a friend.
“I began growing gourds for fun and then realized that I needed to do something with the ones that successfully dried,” Kelley said. “It’s very satisfying to start with a tiny seed, nurture the plant, monitor the drying process and then have this beautiful natural creation to stir the imagination and provide an artistic challenge.”
Natalie Kohler’s oil paintings depict nature from an up-close and personal perspective to capture the unique essence of each subject. Living and working in Charlottesville, Kohler says she is inspired daily by the beauty of the region and the various species that inhabit it. A self-taught artist, she began utilizing more environmentally-friendly studio practices in the past two years by transitioning to sustainably harvested earth pigments mixed with walnut oil and using plant-based solvent.
Patricia Temples is a Greene County resident who turned to photography after retiring from a 31-year career in education in 2003. She is a member of the Art Guild of Greene and the Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle, and her work can be seen at Jack’s Shop Kitchen and in murals in the middle and high schools in Stanardsville.
Cory Ryan is a self-confessed craftaholic and uses several materials in her crafting—from beads, leather, gourds, paper and even pine needles. Other artisans who will have items on display at the show include Kathleen Dewes (cups and mugs), Inez Ferrante (watercolor), Shirley Newton (decorative art), Jon Newton (bird houses) and Chris Wheatley (leather jewelry).
“Almost half of the artisans displaying are relatively new to the guild, so it will be exciting to see some new talent either hanging on the walls or displayed on tables,” Rundgren said. “We anticipate having both floors of the barn overflowing with items.”
The Barn is at 9175 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville, behind the county visitor’s center. All items on display will be for sale, and the hope is that the barn will be empty by Sunday afternoon, so patrons are encouraged to come early to see the largest selection of items.
For information the Art Guild, or to join, visit artguildofgreene.org or contact (434) 260-6708.