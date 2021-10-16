Annual Tour de Greene draws cyclists from across Va.

Cyclists from across the state braved cloudy skies and brisk autumn breezes for the 15th annual Tour de Greene bike ride on Saturday, Oct. 9. Registration included fundraising to benefit Feeding Greene and Habitat for Humanity, and Maybelle’s Market in Dyke, which had just opened for business prior to last year’s ride, was one of the rest stops again this year as well as provider of the boxed lunches for participants.

“The people that actually registered, (the forecast) does not deter them—they are diehards when they come,” Said Alan Yost, tourism director and ride organizer. “The other thing that is kind of really neat is we can see where people are registering from and we get a large contingency from the Northern Virginia/D.C. area and Richmond coming in for the ride as well, so it’s not just a local ride. It actually attracts probably half the people from outside the region.”

Riders took off from the County Administration Building in downtown Stanardsville at 8:30 a.m. for the gravel route (36 or 56 miles) and 9 a.m. for the road riders (40 or 60 miles) and enjoyed the most scenic routes the county has to offer through Stanardsville, Dyke, Ruckersville and Free Union.

The rain mostly held off for the day, but clouds hovered low over the mountains for a perfectly cool taste of autumn all afternoon.

For more information on the annual event, visit www.greeneva.bike.

