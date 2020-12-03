Annual holiday parade in Stanardsville will continue with a few twists and turns

The Town of Stanardsville announced last week that the annual Christmas parade will take place in a new format this year owing to COVID-19.

The Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene County Christmas Cruise-Thru Light Display will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monroe Drive in Stanardsville, which passes through the school complex. Guests will drive past stationary floats, emergency vehicles, inflatables and light displays while staying safe and warm in their cars. One-way traffic will be observed on Monroe Drive from 5-7 p.m. for this purpose with sheriff’s deputies onsite to help direct vehicles entering and exiting the area. No foot traffic is allowed on Monroe Drive during this time.

The change in event format was necessitated by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent restrictions due to COVID-19.

The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC) has been called on to lead the efforts at the town’s behest.

“We are excited to be able to help,” says Michael Payne, SIDC Chairman. “Now, more than ever, it is important to bring the community together and to offer a taste of normalcy—even if we have to use a new recipe to do so.”