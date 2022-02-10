Animals bound for slaughter rescued by vegans

New animal sanctuary opens in Stanardsville one year later

It all started with bonded pair Lenny (a sheep) and Squiggy (a goat), who last month celebrated their one-year anniversary of escaping from a truck bound for the slaughterhouse in Fauquier County. Adopted by Joy and Adam Collins of Stanardsville in February 2021, Lenny and Squiggy would be the inspiration for the formation of Fauna Haven Animal Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located just off Celt Road in the heart of Greene County.

“It was a partly sunny evening somewhere on Route 29 when Lenny and Squiggy decided to have the greatest adventure of their lives,” wrote the Fauquier County SPCA staff on their Facebook page last year. “They inhaled deeply, gave each other a pep talk and promptly fell off the truck they were on… a truck that was on its way to the slaughterhouse. Three hours and four deputies later, Lenny and Squiggy were on their way to the warm FSPCA barn complete with ample amounts of hay, thick straw and a staff of humans ready and willing to show them how life should be lived.”

The dynamic duo had pneumonia when they were finally captured by Fauquier County deputies, and the shelter staff was concerned about the prospects of finding somewhere they could go—because they had to be adopted together.

“They absolutely love each other and want to continue the adventure of living their best life together,” the writer emphasized on the Facebook post.

“They just tugged at our heartstrings immediately,” said Joy Collins, who saw an alert about the pair after signing up through a pet finding website. “I guess it’s a common thing at this truck stop, maybe once or twice a year, some animal gets off a truck headed to the slaughterhouse. … It’s like they have this secret—they tell each other, ‘It’s the last chance; jump!’ We wish we had footage of how they got off that truck.”

Adam and Joy moved to Stanardsville in 2018, buying a large house with some land and a barn but no definite plans for owning farm animals. One year in to fixing up the house, the man who was working on their driveway mentioned he was looking to rehome a mule and a donkey.

“They were a retiring couple, getting up there in years and so Hershey (the half-miniature donkey) and Sally (a four-year-old mule) were just a little bit too much for them,” Adam Collins said. “Even though they had them as babies, they couldn’t take care of them anymore.”

Hearing that the bonded pair would need to be separated and sold, and having an unoccupied barn just sitting on their property, how could they say no?

“We moved here with chickens … but other than having dogs and some guinea pigs, we had no other farm animal experience—the sanctuary was never, ever in our minds at all,” Joy said. “We knew we would put someone in the barn eventually, because we couldn’t have a four-stall barn and not have anyone living there.”

“We’ve always been really big animal lovers—we’re actually vegan—so the whole idea was that we had the barn and we just kind of wanted it to be filled naturally,” Adam agreed.

Hershey is the offspring of a regular donkey and a miniature donkey, making him just a little bit smaller than your average jack. Sally, as a mule, is the product of a male donkey and a female horse, making her somewhere between the size of the two with more horse-like features than her friend.

“Hershey had us at his first hee-haw and Sally is just a beautiful pony-sized horse with big ears, so of course we loved her too,” Joy says on the Fauna Haven website.

After adopting Hershey and Sally, taking in Lenny and Squiggy didn’t seem like so much of a leap.

“It seemed like it was meant to be, them escaping the slaughterhouse truck and then to be adopted by a couple vegans and be able to live out the rest of their natural lives,” Adam said.

“We knew nothing about sheep—well, we knew nothing about equine-type animals either—and we said, OK let’s get them and see how this works,” Joy said. “We spent about five minutes talking about if we could do it logistically.”

While temporarily housing Lenny and Squiggy in with Hershey and Sally, the new farmers realized they would soon need a new barn and got to work—emptying their savings in the process.

“We put up temporary fencing but it was less than ideal,” Adam said. “We wanted them—and all the animals—to have big pastures and grass … so that started the building process.”

Between the cost of construction materials and the couple’s hopes of being able to expand to offer homes to even more animals, they quickly realized that forming a nonprofit sanctuary would be the best way to secure funding. Fauna Haven was officially formed in April, and construction on the little barn was soon underway.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than having this sheep and goat that were literally headed to be killed and now they’re frolicking in the pastures and living their best lives,” Joy said.

One month later—before the little barn was completed—fate took a hand in the Collins’ lives once more. This time it was in the form of a staff member from White Pig Animal Sanctuary in Schuyler, Va., calling to say they had three mini pigs that had been dumped on the side of the road in desperate need of a home.

“We originally said no because the barn wasn’t done, and (the temporary foster mom) said, ‘I can give you a dog house and some fence,’ and we were like, well we can do better than that,” Joy said. “So we agreed to Alvin, Simon and Theodore.”

As the pigs were three hours away, Adam and Joy agreed to meet the foster mom halfway.

“We were terrified when we got there and saw two little pigs in a cage strapped in the back of her pickup truck,” Joy said. “We asked what happened to the third pig (and she said) ‘Oh it got loose but I didn’t want to make you guys wait.’ We were going on vacation for the first time in four years, but luckily a friend of ours was holding down the fort for us and they coordinated and a volunteer went and got piggo number three.”

Alvin, Simon and Theodore are American Mini Pigs, roughly the size of a pug or full-grown beagle. You can tell them apart by their markings: Simon has a thin white band around his belly while Theodore has half a band on one side and Alvin has a full white section in the middle. The brothers snuggle together in their new heated barn every night and love rooting in the mud and eating the persimmons that fall from a tree nearby.

“You don’t realize you need a pig in your life until you actually get to know a pig,” Adam said. “All these animals have individual personalities and want to live and that’s kind of what our goal is. We would love nothing more than to rescue every animal that’s in need … but (logistically) we’re focusing right now on the animals that are truly in dire straits.”

Before the pigs’ barn was even finished, the Fauquier County SPCA once more reached out saying they had a mini goat that had been rescued and could they take him too. Bamm-Bamm was “love at first sight,” according to Joy, and he soon joined big brothers Lenny and Squiggy for grazing and playing each day in the pasture. He’s a friendly little guy who will ram his head into your knees to let you know he likes you, hence the name.

After completion of the little barn, Adam and Joy began working on the paperwork to qualify for their 501(c)(3) status, which was official in October. Shortly thereafter, their youngest child came home one afternoon from school saying a classmate was looking to rehome six hens that were going to be “gotten rid of” the following week. The chickens were soon added to the flock at Fauna Haven, where they free range during the day (under supervision) and have runs and a warm coop in which to sleep.

There’s still plenty of room in the new barns at Fauna Haven for whoever might come along in need of rescuing, according to the owners. In fact, Fauna Haven’s most recent acquisition, Elsa—a Vietnamese Potbelly pig found burrowed into a snow “igloo” in Gordonsville after last month’s second large snowstorm—is finally getting used to being warm and is getting to know her new family.

Warmer-weather plans for Fauna Haven include volunteer and educational opportunities as well as fundraising events. To learn more about the sanctuary, its residents or to donate or purchase items off the animal care wish list, visit faunahaven.org or find them on Facebook.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.