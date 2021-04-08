Animal control officer speaks out

“Just like with anything they need regular vaccinations; they are going to need vet care,” she said. “Know you’re going to have to spend money on flea and tick medicine and budget that in, too. And as they get older their needs change and they might need medication and that could be expensive. Also, know that it’s OK for you to admit 10 years down the road that you can’t afford it because your life has changed. But prepare for that even before you get a pet.”

Greene County only requires dog owners to vaccinate against rabies, but there are other vaccines that might be important depending on the lifestyle a person leads with their pet. Schmitt also recommends microchipping the animal so if it gets out of your yard, it’ll be easy for someone to find you—as well as a collar with a phone number that’ll make it easy to reach you.

Schmitt also said don’t hesitate to call if you believe an animal is being mistreated, as the office will do welfare checks, too.

“I can’t help or fix things I don’t know about,” she said.

Finally, Schmitt recommends every cat owner get the cat spayed or neutered immediately to help with the population control of feral cats, especially in neighborhoods.