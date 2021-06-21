 Skip to main content
American Legion Post 128 gets visit from “Brass Era” autos
American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville was host to two dozen or more “Brass Era” automobiles (1915 or earlier) on Tuesday, June 8. The drivers were part of the Snappers Brass and Gas spring tour, a club founded in 1993 at the Snappers Saloon in Ripley, Ohio. Snapers are part of the Antique Automobile Club of America, and the Legion was the final pit stop before climbing the mountains via Skyline Drive.

Antique car collectors and drivers gather from across the country several times per year to go on scenic tours of some of the area’s best attractions, and Tuesday’s tour began in Orange County with riders headed to Great Meadow for lunch. Model T Fords, Diamond Reos, Overlands (the precursor to Jeep), Hudsons and more trundled along Madison Road—their top speed tends to be around 25-35 mph.

Annual membership in the Snappers club is only $10 and you can learn more at snappersbrassandgas.com.

