Ag. students work on Grace’s Unity Garden

On a cloudy Thursday in November, students from Chris Jones’s Agriculture class at the Greene County Technical Education Center braved the chill air to lend a helping hand in preparing Grace Episcopal Church’s “Comm-Unity” Garden (a contraction of “community” and “unity”) for winter. Junior Warden Jean Byerly and Barbara and Bert Nye helped to coordinate the effort on behalf of the church.
“I had contacted the Agriculture teacher soon after schools reopened and he put the garden on his list for community service,” said Barbara Nye, who manages the garden behind the church on Main Street in Stanardsville. “In October, Jean Byerly picked up a truckload of hardwood mulch for the garden walkways and a load of composted mulch for the planting rows. I asked Mr. Jones to bring some of his students to do the work involved in spreading the mulches.”
The weather on the morning of Nov. 4 was cloudy and 32 degrees, but that didn’t stop Jones’s five classes from walking the half-mile each way from the high school to complete the job.
“We grumbled amicably together about having chosen the ‘coldest day of the year’ for this cooperative endeavor,” Nye said. “Yet the teenage students went right to work at the task at hand. They exhibited respect to us by their greetings, openness to carry on short conversations and expressions of gratefulness for anything we helped them find and for the homemade snack we served them.”
Nye and Byerly were delighted to see three graduates of the Youth Development Council at the church amongst the students.
“We watched as Chris set the students to practice what he had taught them about the chemical reasons for the two kinds of mulch they were forking into carts, moving through the garden gate and spreading neatly on the alternate rows,” Nye said. “We asked that they remove weeds and dead plants but not disturb our winter crop of kale; Mr. Jones directed them to top-dress around the kale plants, which was gently done. We noticed that he was a wide leader in that he treated his groups with the expectation of applying what he had taught them about the science of food production, necessary soil nutrients, safely using pitchforks and putting tools back in their place.”
Grant McDaniel, who serves as a teaching assistant for Jones, assisted the students by directing them to space out so as to complete the work efficiently without getting in each other’s way. McDaniel’s younger brother, Levi, and cousin, Landon, were also on hand to help out.
“The atmosphere Mr. Jones has created shows a heart of fondness for his students and high-level expectations for their attitudes and functioning,” Nye said. “His active plans for real-life learning experiences that benefit the community not only accomplished a huge task for the Comm-Unity Garden but also encouraged us to see that the future is in good hands.”