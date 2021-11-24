Ag. students work on Grace’s Unity Garden

Nye and Byerly were delighted to see three graduates of the Youth Development Council at the church amongst the students.

“We watched as Chris set the students to practice what he had taught them about the chemical reasons for the two kinds of mulch they were forking into carts, moving through the garden gate and spreading neatly on the alternate rows,” Nye said. “We asked that they remove weeds and dead plants but not disturb our winter crop of kale; Mr. Jones directed them to top-dress around the kale plants, which was gently done. We noticed that he was a wide leader in that he treated his groups with the expectation of applying what he had taught them about the science of food production, necessary soil nutrients, safely using pitchforks and putting tools back in their place.”

Grant McDaniel, who serves as a teaching assistant for Jones, assisted the students by directing them to space out so as to complete the work efficiently without getting in each other’s way. McDaniel’s younger brother, Levi, and cousin, Landon, were also on hand to help out.

“The atmosphere Mr. Jones has created shows a heart of fondness for his students and high-level expectations for their attitudes and functioning,” Nye said. “His active plans for real-life learning experiences that benefit the community not only accomplished a huge task for the Comm-Unity Garden but also encouraged us to see that the future is in good hands.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.