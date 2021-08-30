A veteran's salute to Haywood Lawson

Members of the American Legion Post 128 stopped by The Harbor at Renaissance to honor 95-year-old Haywood Lawson, who’s going into his 73rd year as a member of the Legion.

“I’m going to put this [Legion hat] on you, and then we’re going to all do what we should do in your presence and give you a nice clean salute,” said Post Commander Peter DeForth as he presented Lawson with the newly updated hat, complete with pins for Army service, World War II, being a past commander of the Legion (twice) and a lifetime member.

Lawson was born in Quinque in February 1926. He was inducted into the United States Army in June 1944. During 1945, he served in combat in Europe and Germany, becoming a Technical Sergeant in Battery C, 790th Field Artillery Battalion. He was honorably discharged at Fort Meade, Md., on June 29, 1946, after which he returned to his home town.

Lawson became a member of American Legion Post 128 in 1948, serving a record-setting 73 years with the group. He has been an active and enthusiastic participant in many of the Legion’s activities ever since, even selling six books of raffle tickets this year while residing at The Harbor, according to DeForth. He also served as commander of Post 128 twice.