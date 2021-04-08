A brief history of moonshine in Greene County

“Prohibition years were the worst; stills had always been in the mountains for everyone that made legal moonshine, but when prohibition was in effect the people made more whiskey and seemed to fight more frequently. The people in Bacon Hollow were good, hardworking people,” Judge Early recalled.

Fisher Finks, of Madison County, agreed in a 1978 interview that the mountains were dangerous during prohibition, and not just in Greene County.

“I tell you the worst, I believe, that ever hit the state was when the state went dry in 1918 and then started in making moonshine,” he said in a 1978 interview. “If that never happened, I think we would have been much better. Back over here, around the mountains, was a lot of killing over there.”

Finks recalled listening to “old man Morris” of Bacon Hollow tell him that “every murder, every stabbing in here, it all has been liquor the cause of it,” about a graveyard in Bacon Hollow. (Editor’s note: there is no first name listed for Mr. Morris in the interview.)

One of the most famous incidents regarding moonshine was the case of Edgar Morris.