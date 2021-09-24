Jewelry, décor, platters, pots and mugs of all shapes and sizes were on display during the sixth annual Virginia Clay Festival Aug. 18-19 at William Monroe High School. All the artists were from Virginia and despite the wide variety of artwork on display, they all had something in common—they were all made of clay.
“I most often use sgraffito for the surfaces of my pottery, in which lines carved through the ombre-painted colors reveal the raw clay underneath,” said Nancy Sowder of The Clay Lotus in North Chesterfield. “In some pieces I use a modern version of mishima; in this technique the design is carved first and the color is inlaid into the incised lines.” Sowder said she imprints markings for her geometric mandala-inspired designs before hand-painting to maintain the design’s symmetry.
During the two-day event, live Irish and folk music was played by local artists on the grassy area behind the high school and live pottery demonstrations were offered every hour in three different demo tents.
“I have worked with clay for over 40 years and I still feel I’m learning about its endless possibilities,” said Tom Clarkson of Charlottesville. “In addition to my ongoing commitment to produce fine, functional vessels, I try to capture the wet plastic nature of the wet clay in the finished piece. I use a runny, active wood ash glaze to enhance the textured surfaces. I seek a harmony between form, surface and function—the work is made to be used.”
Food trucks were also present all weekend, including 106 Street Food, Eat to the Beat, Paella Perfecta, Snow Mountain Ice Cream & Kettle Corn, The Pie Guy and Two Brothers Southwest Grill.
The event is organized annually by Holly Horan and John Pluta of Noon Whistle Pottery in downtown Stanardsville. For more information, visit noonwhistlepottery.com or virginiaclayfestival.com.
6th Virginia Clay Festival successful