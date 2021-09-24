6th Virginia Clay Festival successful

Jewelry, décor, platters, pots and mugs of all shapes and sizes were on display during the sixth annual Virginia Clay Festival Aug. 18-19 at William Monroe High School. All the artists were from Virginia and despite the wide variety of artwork on display, they all had something in common—they were all made of clay.

“I most often use sgraffito for the surfaces of my pottery, in which lines carved through the ombre-painted colors reveal the raw clay underneath,” said Nancy Sowder of The Clay Lotus in North Chesterfield. “In some pieces I use a modern version of mishima; in this technique the design is carved first and the color is inlaid into the incised lines.” Sowder said she imprints markings for her geometric mandala-inspired designs before hand-painting to maintain the design’s symmetry.

During the two-day event, live Irish and folk music was played by local artists on the grassy area behind the high school and live pottery demonstrations were offered every hour in three different demo tents.