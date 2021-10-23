50 Years of Marching Music

In 1977, Gary Stein took over as band director from Anninos. His wife, Bula Stein, became the choral director, and the pair took the music department to new heights for nearly three decades. During this time the program went through many changes, from purchasing new instruments to make music available to all regardless of finances to performing in the Dogwood Festival in Charlottesville, the annual Parade of Lights in Stanardsville and area marching band competitions.

After two decades, the band eventually needed to update its uniforms, switching from the Buckingham Palace-style busby hats to the more modern style shako with a feathered plume. In 2003, the band once again purchased new uniforms—those that are still in use today, in fact. After 18 years with the current set, the band is once again looking to update its look with help from the community.

“The uniforms have held up well, I will say that,” said Whittaker, who has been with the program for the past four years. “Some of it is that they’re 18 years old but the other thing is we have a limited number of them. Right now, with 18 people in uniforms, that’s about the max that we can fit without having to do crazy alterations. … If we’re going to grow any more, then we’re going to have trouble fitting students into uniforms.”