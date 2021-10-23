50 Years of Marching Music

A monarch or a married couple might celebrate their Golden Jubilee (50th anniversary) with feasts, parties or golden decor, but the William Monroe High School Marching Dragons is celebrating its semicentennial year with — what else — music. During halftime of the varsity football game against Brentsville last Friday, alumni from throughout the band program’s long history joined the Dragons on the field to play the school fight song under the direction of current Drum Major Shawna Nyabuto, Band Director Nathan Whittaker and alumnus and Greene County first-grade teacher Scott Wills.
“For a program to be around for 50 years is significant and I think it’s worth celebrating that milestone for the kids and the community,” Whittaker said. “The theme of this year’s show is ‘the place I belong,’ and for many students, in their four years of high school, band was the place that they felt like they belonged—and that was me too. I remember that feeling.”
The band honored its 50-year history by playing a medley of songs written in 1971: “Baba O’Riley” by The Who, “Saturday in the Park” and “Wishing You Were Here” by Chicago and “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver. The sideline crew employed a generator to power a bass guitar, which was played by oboist Akhil Marri (oboe is not an instrument that does well in the outdoors).
“It was hard to pass up doing “Country Roads,” Whittaker said. “When the song mentions the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah River, which is in our backyard, and being a show that is about the place we belong—Greene County—it was hard to pass that up. That song is kind of what launched the theme of the show.”
The Early Years, 1970-72
In fall of 1970, the Greene County Record announced that band would be offered at William Monroe middle and high schools for the first time, with instruments available to students on a rental basis. Band director Nicholas Anninos received his bachelor’s degree in music from Shenandoah Conservatory of Music and his masters from Madison College before moving to Greene County from Norfolk with his wife.
There was not yet a marching band in 1970, but visiting bands would sometimes play at halftime of the football games; the football program itself was just begun in 1969 and the field was brand-new and did not yet have stands for spectators.
In October 1970, two players from the new band performed a duet at the Monroe PTA meeting; and in November 1970, the Record reported that the highlight of the monthly PTA meeting was a performance by 23 members of the newly-organized band.
In spring 1971, the Miss Greene County contest featured a special attraction—the first public appearance of the William Monroe Band. Later that year, the music department started its first band parents’ organization (Band Boosters Club), which would begin fundraising for band uniforms in December of that year.
The Nov. 25, 1971, issue of the Record announced the music department’s first winter concert, with 35 members, and noted that “this year marked the first year William Monroe displayed a marching band.” There was, however, no mention of the band in any of the football stories that year and no photos—perhaps because of the lack of uniforms. An early December announcement in the Record noted that anyone donating to the band uniform fund would have a chance at a free country ham, to be given away at halftime of the varsity basketball game.
Throughout 1972, the Greene County Record displayed a thermometer graphic showing the Band Boosters’ progress towards their goal of $4,000 needed to purchase band uniforms. February saw band members selling candy to raise $500 and two members of the band were selected to the All-Regional Band at Amherst County High School (Robin Southard and Yvonne Morris). March saw the first trip to Stephens City District V Instrumental Music Festival and the Band Boosters discussing instrument and uniform purchases.
In March 1972, the band appeared at its first competition in Winchester. The Record noted that “our band appeared in a concert at Winchester Saturday and received a rating of 3 on a scale of 1-4. Their score was lowered one point because of the lack of band uniforms. That’s a good showing for a young
[in]experienced band without uniforms!”
Finally, in September 1972, the Boosters announced that the fundraising goal had been met and that the new uniforms were in hand and should be paid off by the end of the school year. William Wade, principal of WMHS, stated that he was “quite happy with the progress of the band” in its first two years. The band wore their uniforms for the first time on Sept. 15, 1972, when William Monroe played against Madison.
Marching through the years, 1972-present
In 1977, Gary Stein took over as band director from Anninos. His wife, Bula Stein, became the choral director, and the pair took the music department to new heights for nearly three decades. During this time the program went through many changes, from purchasing new instruments to make music available to all regardless of finances to performing in the Dogwood Festival in Charlottesville, the annual Parade of Lights in Stanardsville and area marching band competitions.
After two decades, the band eventually needed to update its uniforms, switching from the Buckingham Palace-style busby hats to the more modern style shako with a feathered plume. In 2003, the band once again purchased new uniforms—those that are still in use today, in fact. After 18 years with the current set, the band is once again looking to update its look with help from the community.
“The uniforms have held up well, I will say that,” said Whittaker, who has been with the program for the past four years. “Some of it is that they’re 18 years old but the other thing is we have a limited number of them. Right now, with 18 people in uniforms, that’s about the max that we can fit without having to do crazy alterations. … If we’re going to grow any more, then we’re going to have trouble fitting students into uniforms.”
The Steins eventually moved on from teaching and several other directors have held the reins in Greene over the past decade. As the longest-running directors of the music department at William Monroe, Gary and Bula Stein participated in the anniversary celebration this past week and Gary Stein even played the fight song on his trumpet.
After surviving a year of limited music education due to COVID-19 and celebrating the 50th anniversary with the community, Whittaker hopes to help the band department grow and thrive in the years to come—in the soon-to-be-unveiled new uniforms, of course.
“We are trying to use this year to recruit new students, drum up interest in the program and this show is very much meant to be a fun show about the Greene County community,” he said.
Anyone wishing to contact the Band Boosters about fundraising for the new uniforms should contact Boosters president Billie Jo Moon at Billieand3@gmail.com or on Facebook @wmhsbandboosters. For more information on the band program, contact Nathan Whittaker at nwhittaker@greenecountyschools.com.
