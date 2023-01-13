Greene County man indicted for possession of fentanyl powder, pills

A Greene County man has been indicted for possession of fentanyl, among other charges, after officers found more than 10,000 fentanyl pills and a kilogram of fentanyl powder in his possession.

One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people, said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh in a statement.

A Charlottesville grand jury on Wednesday also charged Trevail Stuart Woodson with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute those drugs; and possession of a firearm for drug trafficking.

Court records indicate that the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating the case in late 2022 along with the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force, a partnership between the Virginia State Police, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 6, JADE officers executed a search warrant at Woodson’s residence, records show. During the search, officers said they recovered 10,181 Fentanyl pills, 1.1 kilograms of fentanyl powder, over 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 360 grams of cocaine and nearly a kilogram of heroin. In addition, law enforcement officials said they recovered six firearms, including an “AR-style” rifle, and $12,885 in cash.

“Fentanyl continues to flood our country at an alarming rate and our Virginia communities are not immune from its devastation,” Jarod Forget, the DEA special agent in charge for the administration’s Washington division, said in a statement. “By arresting Mr. Woodson and removing this poison from our streets, we are effectively saving many lives.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The synthetic drug was developed pharmaceutically to control intense, nearly overwhelming pain, such as pain that immediately occurs after open-heart surgery and cancer pain. In recent years, the drug has been illicitly manufactured and sold, leading to tens of thousands of deaths from overdose.

For the 12 months ending January 2022, the CDC reported 107,000 Americans died from drug overdose. Almost two-thirds of those, or 71,450, occurred from synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Huber is prosecuting the case.