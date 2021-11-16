WMHS theatre returns from 19-month hiatus

In its first public performance since the pandemic canceled the March 2020 spring musical, the William Monroe High School theatre department showcased its one-act play “Fortunes Read, $1,” on Thursday, Oct. 28 in the Performing Arts Center at the school.

Written by Kamron Klitgaard, the play tells the story of an eccentric fortune teller (played by Kennady Johnson) with a table set up in a public square and a steady stream of customers receiving visions of the future for just a buck apiece. Dawn (Ava Reickart) and her boyfriend Don (Enrique Hernandez-Munoz) ask about the results of a potentially career-changing phone call she’s about to get; Don laughs off the seer’s fuzzy prediction as a con, but Dawn takes stock as it seems to come true just moments later.

Additional cast members include Autumn Pugh as Abbey, Shane Handy as Whisper, Nevaeh Gray as Mom, Julia Marcus as Emily, Reickart as Hannah and Laina Harpold as Krissy. Miryam Reid served as stage manager and Julia Marcus as assistant stage manager.

“As more visitors seek answers from the vague visionary, the questions and ambiguous answers pile up nearly as fast as the laughs,” according to director Lydia Wood, a seventh-grade language arts teacher from William Monroe Middle School who volunteered her time to direct the theatre department at the high school this year.