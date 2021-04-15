Watercolor class at the park office this Saturday

The new office is located inside the park, adjacent to what will be a new volleyball court, and features a small classroom space in addition to Sweeney’s office.

“This is really nice because it allows Parks and Rec to offer classes,” Sweeney said. “I didn’t have classroom space before, so people would come to me … and I would (say) unless you can do it in the outdoor pavilion; I couldn’t really work with you at all.”

The watercolor class will be instructed by Tremblay and will show participants how to use stamps, pens and watercolor to create simple, elegant greeting cards. No experience is necessary and all supplies are included in the $30 registration fee for each participant to create four cards to take home.

“I decided on the watercolor greeting card class because I knew that I could run the class in a few hours and there are some simple techniques that you can use to create really beautiful watercolors without needing a lot of experience or technical skills,” Tremblay said. “They don’t require any really specialized supplies, and people get to leave the class with something that can be used later on or framed if they prefer. I feel like people enjoy art classes more when they have a useful takeaway at the end of it.”