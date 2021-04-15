Watercolor class at the park office this Saturday

Greene County Parks and Recreation will host an art workshop at Greene County Community Park on Saturday, April 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at the new Parks & Recreation office in Ruckersville. Registration has been extended through Friday and forms are available at the parks office or by calling (434) 422-6059.
“I just wanted to partner with the school system in some sort of way,” said interim park director Sean Sweeney, who recently invited National Art Honor Society students—led by William Monroe High School art teacher Jennifer Tremblay—to design and paint a mural on the side of the new office building. “I really wanted to offer the space to try to keep the community aspect to the park.”
The mural was the first collaborative project between the parks department and the high school art department, but Tremblay says it won’t be the last.
“(Sweeney) has been looking to build community relationships between Greene County Parks and Rec and all other parts of the community,” she said. “I am definitely hoping to do more classes and collaborative projects with Parks and Rec, because the mural project has been a great experience and it’s been wonderful to get my (honor society) students volunteering again. While we don’t have anything on the books yet, I’m hoping to run a few more workshops in May and Sean and I have discussed a week-long arts camp for this summer.”
The new office is located inside the park, adjacent to what will be a new volleyball court, and features a small classroom space in addition to Sweeney’s office.
“This is really nice because it allows Parks and Rec to offer classes,” Sweeney said. “I didn’t have classroom space before, so people would come to me … and I would (say) unless you can do it in the outdoor pavilion; I couldn’t really work with you at all.”
The watercolor class will be instructed by Tremblay and will show participants how to use stamps, pens and watercolor to create simple, elegant greeting cards. No experience is necessary and all supplies are included in the $30 registration fee for each participant to create four cards to take home.
“I decided on the watercolor greeting card class because I knew that I could run the class in a few hours and there are some simple techniques that you can use to create really beautiful watercolors without needing a lot of experience or technical skills,” Tremblay said. “They don’t require any really specialized supplies, and people get to leave the class with something that can be used later on or framed if they prefer. I feel like people enjoy art classes more when they have a useful takeaway at the end of it.”
Tremblay has been painting with watercolors since 2002 when she took her first art class.
“Part of my love for watercolor comes from the fact that it was the first real art class I ever took, and (it) definitely helped me to fall in love with art,” she said. “I also love how challenging it is since you can’t really cover up mistakes like you can with oils and acrylics, and I love how the translucency of watercolor makes for a very delicate and ephemeral finished piece in comparison to other mediums.”
The park office will also host a painting party featuring instructor Tammy Hornek on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Mighty Mite basketball also begins this week, with a few spots still available in both age groups. Registration forms for all programs are available at the office or by contacting the parks department. Sweeney hopes to put out a traditional program guide once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
For more information on park projects and current COVID-19 protocols, visit www.greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/parks-recreation or contact Sweeney at ssweeney@gcva.us. The Parks & Recreation office is located at 512 Jeri Allen Way in Ruckersville.