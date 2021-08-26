Tommy Wood holds concert in Stanardsville for hometown crowd

You can find copies of Wood’s albums at Boot’vil in Ruckersville or County Line Merchant just south of the county line. You can also find him at tommywood.net or on Spotify.

Greene Commons event organizer Judy Berger said the opportunity to bring a local musician back to town is one of the reasons the county built the Commons.

“The goal of building the pavilion and stage at Greene Commons was to provide a space for community to gather for music and arts … and attract people to the Stanardsville area to support economic growth in Greene’s county seat,” she said. “There are several unique aspects of this concert: its location in Stanardsville, plenty of free and easy parking at the schools next door, local vendors, local sponsors, great local talent and you’ll know a bunch of your neighbors at the show. Try getting any of that from a concert within 100 miles of Greene!”

Berger said the Greene Commons board is already working with other groups for plans to use the park for additional concerts and activities this fall. Anyone who would like to get involved with volunteering or suggesting activities is encouraged to contact the group through greenecommons.com.

The concert will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Greene Commons stage, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance through event sponsors Josh Griffith at Farmers Insurance, Boot’vil, Noon Whistle Pottery or the Greene Farmers Market. You can also pay $20 at the gate and kids under 12 get in free. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy local food and drink during the show.

