Tommy Wood holds concert in Stanardsville for hometown crowd

Born and raised in Ruckersville, Nashville recording artist Tommy Wood began his musical journey in fifth grade at Greene County Elementary School (now called Nathanael Greene) when he joined the school band under the direction of Gary Stein. Since trading in his drumsticks for a guitar pick in the late 1990s, Wood has toured the country and performed hundreds of shows—and now he’s coming home to Greene County for a live concert at Greene Commons.
“I don’t get a lot of opportunities to play local since most of my shows are out of town, so I’m looking forward to seeing everybody,” said Wood, whose Ruckersville family will be attending the concert. “I have been blessed to build a fan base performing over the years and to see hometown folks come out to my show—that means a lot.”
Woods’ latest album, “This Country Life,” received three of five nominations for the 2020 Josie Music Awards and “Sundays in the Country” is currently nominated for song of the year and album of the year for the 2021 award show to be held Sept. 18 in Tennessee. Woods is working on a new album set to release in early 2022.
“My music has a 90s-style flavor, full of lyrical twists mixed with thoroughbred twang,” Wood said. “My early influences came from Haggard, Jones and Conway and my co-writer Phillip David Harris has been a major part of my music. Songwriting has given me opportunities to evolve to the next level of my career and I am real excited for what the future holds.”
You can find copies of Wood’s albums at Boot’vil in Ruckersville or County Line Merchant just south of the county line. You can also find him at tommywood.net or on Spotify.
Greene Commons event organizer Judy Berger said the opportunity to bring a local musician back to town is one of the reasons the county built the Commons.
“The goal of building the pavilion and stage at Greene Commons was to provide a space for community to gather for music and arts … and attract people to the Stanardsville area to support economic growth in Greene’s county seat,” she said. “There are several unique aspects of this concert: its location in Stanardsville, plenty of free and easy parking at the schools next door, local vendors, local sponsors, great local talent and you’ll know a bunch of your neighbors at the show. Try getting any of that from a concert within 100 miles of Greene!”
Berger said the Greene Commons board is already working with other groups for plans to use the park for additional concerts and activities this fall. Anyone who would like to get involved with volunteering or suggesting activities is encouraged to contact the group through greenecommons.com.
The concert will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Greene Commons stage, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance through event sponsors Josh Griffith at Farmers Insurance, Boot’vil, Noon Whistle Pottery or the Greene Farmers Market. You can also pay $20 at the gate and kids under 12 get in free. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy local food and drink during the show.