Time for a groovy goodbye

Aylor’s musical pursuits are far from behind him, however. The singer—who also plays guitar, drums, piano, trumpet and a few other instruments—will still perform locally with classic rock cover band Lydia Station and is recording original tracks with another ’80s band called “Mob Rulz.”

“I am happy to be able to perform one last time in my home town at Groovin’ in Greene,” he said. “I am hoping that with support from our fan base, we can help the Groovin’ in Greene concert series grow. This event is nonprofit and gives back to our community through donations to local organizations that help Greene County residents.”

This will be the second “Groovin’ in Greene” fundraising concert held at the Greene Commons pavilion in downtown Stanardsville this year. Thanks to generous donations from local sponsors, admission is free to the public, but a portion of food truck sales and 50/50 raffle proceeds from the event will benefit Feeding Greene food pantry. ProSound Solutions LLC is also helping with the audio equipment at a hefty discount so as not to detract from the donations to the food bank.

In addition to Reverend Booty Love, band members include Petie Wheatstraw, Frankie B. Fly, Madison Monroe, Victor Valentine, Rudy Ray “Suds” Randolph and Kid Dynamite.