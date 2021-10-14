Time for a groovy goodbye

Rev. Booty Love’s last Groove Train concert this Saturday
It’s 1997. “Men in Black” and “Titanic” see huge success in theaters and teenagers mourn Princess Diana while listening to Destiny’s Child and Rage Against the Machine (and organizing their Beanie Baby collections). Austin Powers brings British spy film tropes into the realm of American comedy and Mario Kart 64 and Goldeneye are released by Nintendo around the same time the first Harry Potter book is published. In Greene County, Chuck Aylor begins rehearsing with his new band, which he calls Groove Train.
“I had the opportunity while living in Utah in the late ’90s to hear a band called Booty Quake at a Salt Lake City pub called The Holy Cow,” Aylor said. “I had a few friends there that convinced me to go with them to see a ‘disco’ band. I was hesitant at first—I mean, disco? Really? They were incredible. I am pretty sure that was the best time I have ever had in a club environment listening to live music.”
It’s been 24 years since Aylor founded Groove Train—the group’s first show was in spring 1998 at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville—but this Saturday, Aylor (aka The Reverend Booty Love) will perform for the final time as lead singer of the group.
“I am retiring from the hustle of Groove Train; it has become a lot of travel and time away from home,” Aylor said. “The Groove Train will continue with a new front man and new name after this performance. The new name will be Mad Max & The Groove Train Band.”
Aylor’s musical pursuits are far from behind him, however. The singer—who also plays guitar, drums, piano, trumpet and a few other instruments—will still perform locally with classic rock cover band Lydia Station and is recording original tracks with another ’80s band called “Mob Rulz.”
“I am happy to be able to perform one last time in my home town at Groovin’ in Greene,” he said. “I am hoping that with support from our fan base, we can help the Groovin’ in Greene concert series grow. This event is nonprofit and gives back to our community through donations to local organizations that help Greene County residents.”
This will be the second “Groovin’ in Greene” fundraising concert held at the Greene Commons pavilion in downtown Stanardsville this year. Thanks to generous donations from local sponsors, admission is free to the public, but a portion of food truck sales and 50/50 raffle proceeds from the event will benefit Feeding Greene food pantry. ProSound Solutions LLC is also helping with the audio equipment at a hefty discount so as not to detract from the donations to the food bank.
In addition to Reverend Booty Love, band members include Petie Wheatstraw, Frankie B. Fly, Madison Monroe, Victor Valentine, Rudy Ray “Suds” Randolph and Kid Dynamite.
“I honestly do not remember where ‘Reverend Booty Love’ came from,” Aylor said. “Thinking back, an early band member named Chris Kougher may have come up with it during the initial start-up of the band. (Our music) is high energy, disco, dance and all around fun. The songs are timeless classics that everyone knows and enjoys, regardless of their age.”
The concert starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, on the stage at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville (behind the county administration building) and parking and admission are both free. Food trucks will include Catch the Chef, Can I Be Frank and Sprinkles Ice Cream and vendors will include Crystal Bolton (Paparazzi jewelry), Katherine Douglas (Avon) and Makala Thomas (Homemade Happiness).
Event sponsors include: Julia Roberts of Fulton Mortgage; Performance Signs; Trey Durham and Devin Madison of Keller Williams; Piper Ivy Childcare; Ruckersville Self Storage; Cardinal Home Center; Armstrong & Associates; Kim’s Consignment; Josh Griffith of Farmers Insurance; Footprints Tours and Travel; Advanced Plumbing Services; Terrace Greene; and Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters. For more details, visit facebook.com/grooviningreene or www.thegroovetrain.com.