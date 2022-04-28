The Little Mermaid on stage this weekend

On April 29 and 30, the past few months of hard work and dedication for the William Monroe Drama Department will finally be presented in two performance of The Little Mermaid.

The cast has already performed previews for the show in front of the students of Nathanael Greene and Ruckersville Elementary schools in order to garner more viewers for the musical.

Teachers Nathan Whittaker and Lydia Wood have been preparing the students for the show since early this year. “You’re going to see people step out of their shells; they’re going to put on a great show,” said Whittaker, who is playing King Triton in the performance.

The lead role, Ariel, is played by Alina Peffer, a freshman. In the musical, Ariel is a mermaid who falls in love with a human named Eric (played by Shane Handy). As she pursues her interests that lay beyond the sea, she comes across other characters such as the evil witch Ursula, played by Ava Reickart; Sebastian, played by Kyle LaTorre; and Scuttle, played by Jasmin Haggerty.

The Little Mermaid is the first musical being held at William Monroe High School in two years due to the pandemic, and both Whittaker and Wood strongly encourage everyone to come watch the show. “It’s going to be a very fun, family-oriented evening,” Wood said. “All ages are going to really appreciate sitting in the audience and watching these kids do what they love and are good at.”

The show is going to be at 7 p.m. on April 29 and 30 in the Performing Arts Center at William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased with cash at the door or online on the Eventbrite website.