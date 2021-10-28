Scare up a good time in Stanardsville

Payne said volunteers from Feeding Greene will accept the donations at the Herring Building on Main Street at the beginning of the tour.

“Feeding Greene does incredible work within our community and they have a wonderful group of volunteers,” Payne said. “But they need our support right now and we want to make sure we’re doing our best to give that support because you just never know what twist of fate awaits; we could all end up needing their services one day.”

While the event is free, donations are appreciated for the SIDC, which is a group of about 12 scrappy volunteers who put on the massive July 4th event every year. The goal is to continue to keep that a free event as well, but it’s expensive—and no money for the event comes from Greene County.

“We pay for the sheriff’s deputies and it’s planned by a small group of volunteers with a can-do attitude and fundraisers throughout the year,” Payne said. “We need folks to come to our aid right now. Imagine what we could do if we made it 13 volunteers or if people got a dozen people of their own out there doing something, what they could accomplish. A little care would go a long way to ensure we can continue to do what we do.”

Payne said he’s been asked if the event is gory and he said it’s not their style.