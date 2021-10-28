Scare up a good time in Stanardsville

Volunteers for this weekend’s Haunted Stanardsville are just dying to meet you. But, don’t be too afraid—this is an event geared for the whole family with a bit of spooky vibes but with 100% fun.
The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC) is partnering with the Greene County Parks and Recreation Department for its fourth annual event to bring new offerings to the free event on Saturday, Oct. 30.
“Justin Bullock (director of parks and recreation) has proven himself to be just a wonderful, dynamic leader and an excellent addition for the county,” said Mike Payne, SIDC chair. “He reached out to us after the Fourth of July and inquired how he could partner with us. He mentioned he was doing outdoor movies at the park and he wanted to do one in the fall and we thought it might be a good idea to blend resources for the community.”
The event begins at 4 p.m. at Greene Commons, behind the Greene County Administration Building in downtown Stanardsville. There will be crafts, inflatables, the Stanardsville Express Barrel Train and a gyroscope for the children, as well as face painting and other fun activities. Most activities are free, though the face painter has a nominal charge, Payne said.
A costume contest will start on the stage at Greene Commons at 5 p.m. and audience appreciation will factor into deciding a winner, Payne said, so play to the crowd.
Disney holiday favorite “Hocus Pocus” will start showing 6 p.m. on the stage at Greene Commons in Stanardsville, courtesy of parks and recreation.
The Stanardsville United Bank branch is donating popcorn for participants to enjoy for free.
“We’re excited,” Bullock said. “We’re excited to come down to Greene Commons and be able to utilize that facility right in the heart of Stanardsville, as well as join efforts with Mr. Payne and the SIDC and be able to enjoy the season.”
Also at 6 p.m., the Haunted Tours begin, which run until 10 p.m. and include tales pulled from the headlines, tall tales and complete fabrications. Payne said it’s their job to tell them in such a way that guests aren’t sure which is which.
The Dark Riders, headless horsewomen, will be click-clacking into town near the courthouse and there will be a few other surprises to offer a bit of fun and “hair-raising adventures for everyone,” Payne said.
“We are still looking for storytellers, actors and pranksters for the event,” he added.
While this is a celebration, Payne said it’s also designed to give back to the Feeding Greene food bank.
“Every year that we do this fall event, we accept donations for Feeding Greene,” he said. “While hunger is a year-round thing, we’re going right into the holidays and frankly, it’s the scariest thing that people can encounter. We’d like to encourage folks—particularly those coming on the tours—to bring a handful or bagful of canned vegetables with them.”
Payne said volunteers from Feeding Greene will accept the donations at the Herring Building on Main Street at the beginning of the tour.
“Feeding Greene does incredible work within our community and they have a wonderful group of volunteers,” Payne said. “But they need our support right now and we want to make sure we’re doing our best to give that support because you just never know what twist of fate awaits; we could all end up needing their services one day.”
While the event is free, donations are appreciated for the SIDC, which is a group of about 12 scrappy volunteers who put on the massive July 4th event every year. The goal is to continue to keep that a free event as well, but it’s expensive—and no money for the event comes from Greene County.
“We pay for the sheriff’s deputies and it’s planned by a small group of volunteers with a can-do attitude and fundraisers throughout the year,” Payne said. “We need folks to come to our aid right now. Imagine what we could do if we made it 13 volunteers or if people got a dozen people of their own out there doing something, what they could accomplish. A little care would go a long way to ensure we can continue to do what we do.”
Payne said he’s been asked if the event is gory and he said it’s not their style.
“I want to assure people that the way it’s set up their little ones can come and have fun and their bigger children can come and have fun and their teenagers can come and mom, dad and grandpa can come,” he said. “It’s shaping up to be a really fun event. It’s something that we were able to do even during the pandemic. The days of being shut-in are wearing a bit more heavily on all of us.”
This is the final planned outdoor movie night for parks and recreation at this time, but they are in the middle of planning activities for January through April now. Bullock said he hopes to get the new catalog out by mid-December, but people can find information on the Facebook page
@greene.parks and on the website at https://bit.ly/3vFuKL0.
“Halloween is a fun time of the year,” Bullock said. “And we’re excited to be able to put on this special event and celebrate with the community.”
Payne said anyone interested in volunteering for the event, or the planning committee, can send a message via the group’s Facebook page @RWBnG or via email to info@rwbng.org.
“We recommend dressing in layers and wearing comfortable running shoes for the trail,” Payne said. “Stay close to the tour guides because they only count the number of people who start not the number of people who finish the tour. And you don’t need to be a fast runner—just not the slowest person out there.”
Greene Commons is at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville and while there is parking there, there are lots across Celt in front of the treasurer’s office and behind the commons at the schools as well.
Haunting tricks & treats
Oct. 29
The sweet treats begin on Friday, Oct. 29, in Stanardsville. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Social Services and 4-H will host a drive-thru trick or trunk from 3-5 p.m. at the Greene County Office Annex, 10013 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville. This will also be a canned food drive—specifically canned vegetables—for the Feeding Greene food bank. There will be treats and information about 4-H Clubs and activities for the little monsters. For more information, contact Kathy Alstat at kalstat@vt.edu.
ProTech Farm & Nursery, just over the county line on U.S. Route 33 in Orange County, welcomes goblins, ghouls and ghosts to visit from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. The team will have tractor buckets loaded with candy, pumpkin painting and other Halloween activities. ProTech is at 2360 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville.
Oct. 30
Grab your costume and a bag for all the sweet treats as you can create a nearly all-day fun fest through Ruckersville, Barboursville and Stanardsville.
Start the day at Spring Hill Baptist’s annual Trick or Trunk Drive-Thru from 2-4 p.m. at Dover-Foxcroft Farm in Ruckersville. As you slowly cruise the property you can tune into the church’s own FM station and view the colorfully decorated trunks, enjoy live entertainment and snacks (including a free drive-thru hot dog stand). At the end of the route there will be a big swag bag with candy and treats for every child in your car. To support the Feeding Greene food bank, each $5 donation enters you to win a new iPad and $25 is worth five entries. Text iPad to (434) 423-5300 or visit https://app.textinchurch.com/groups/webform/Mjk5NDkz to digitally enter and give to the food bank. Dover-Foxcroft is at 5690 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville.
ProTech Farm & Nursery, just over the county line on U.S. Route 33 in Orange County, welcomes goblins, ghouls and ghosts to visit from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The team will have tractor buckets loaded with candy, pumpkin painting and other Halloween activities. ProTech is at 2360 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville.
Then head to the town for Haunted Stanardsville from
4-10 p.m.—including Haunted Trail tours and kids’ activities at Greene Commons and a free showing of ‘Hocus Pocus’ for the kids.
Oct. 31
The (haunted) day of all days—Halloween, at last. Behind Christmas, it must be the epitome of the kid calendar so get ready to celebrate it with them throughout the region.
Legacy Church will host its Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the field on Route 33 where Greene County Farm & Livestock Show takes place. It’s about 1 mile from Route 29 on Route 33 west and just past Ruckersville Elementary School. There will be good food, good fun and good times.
Nortonsville Church of God is holding its “Be the Light” Treat Trail from 4-6 p.m. There will be a drive-thru option from 4-5 p.m. and a walk-through option from 5-6 p.m. The church is at 1505 Simmons Gap Road in Dyke.
Dyke Volunteer Fire Company is ready to hand out treats (no tricks) at its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5-8 p.m. The station is at 9144 Dyke Road in Dyke.
The Wooly Lam will hold its third annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. at its location on U.S. 29 North. There will be prizes for best kid costume and best family costume. Vendors and community members will be set up and ready for the kids! The Wooly Lam is at 9422 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville.
Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company’s annual Trunk or Treat will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. The company is at 5251 Seminole Trail in Barboursville.
Come trick or treat with horses at Greene Valley Stables from 6-9 p.m. Horses will be costumed and can’t wait to meet you in your Halloween best. The stables are at 6080 Amicus Road in Ruckersville.