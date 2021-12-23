Santa gives away cookies, cocoa… and classic cars?

On Sunday, Dec. 19, visitors to Lydia Mountain Lodge got into the holiday spirit as Mr. Claus himself gave away cookies and cocoa. Kids were encouraged to share their Christmas wishes with the jolly old elf while moms and dads enjoyed the festive sounds of autoharp hall of famer Judy Pagter or enjoyed dinner at the Bearrr Appetit Restaurant.

Guests enjoyed carriage rides with Molly the horse bedecked in her holiday sleigh bells and the Lodge was outfitted with greenery, lights and a truly gigantic Christmas tree in the loft, where Santa was greeting his small visitors.

In partnership with the Greene County SPCA and in support of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, staff at the lodge sold $50 raffle tickets for a 1978 Corvette Stingray giveaway, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday Santa drew the winning name from the brass spinner.

Ross Owen, who admitted to having bought 11 raffle tickets himself, was the proud winner and new owner of the Corvette, which he proudly drove around the Lodge parking lot before speeding off into the sunset.

For information about Lydia Mountain or the restaurant, visit lydiamountainlodge.com.

