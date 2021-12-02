Reverse Parade of Lights on tap this year

Before visiting the lighted event, the Greene County Historical Museum is holding its annual holiday open house at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From 2-3 p.m., Jamie Reaser will hold a poetry reading and book signing at the Rhodes Gallery behind the museum. Reaser is a poet and conservationist living in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Greene County, close to the boundary of the Shenandoah National Park. This reading is Jamie’s “goodbye to Greene,” where she has lived for the past 16 years, as she readies to move out of the area. Through her poetry, Jamie is able to convey the essence of the land around her. She has published 13 books and more than 100 professional articles across the arts and sciences. The most recently published book, “RidgeLines: A View of Nature and Human Nature,” won the Nautilus Book Award gold medal for lyrical prose and “Conservations with Mary: Words of Attention and Devotion” won the silver medal for poetry.