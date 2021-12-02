Reverse Parade of Lights on tap this year

The 2021 Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights will go on this year, but with a twist. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has the chamber erring on the side of caution to keep everyone safe during this winter tradition—it’s the 16th annual event.
Much like last year’s reverse holiday parade, the Parade of Lights will again be in the drive-thru format around the Stanardsville school campus, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Instead of the parade driving by spectators, the floats and displays and rescue trucks will all remain stationary as viewers drive by the fun.
The event will run until 7 p.m. and takes place rain or shine.
Guests are asked to enter the town down Main Street from the western edge of town and there will be people directing traffic. There will be one-way traffic only on Monroe Drive around the school complex during this time.
Anyone interested in participating or helping with the parade should contact office@greenecoc.org. To register online to set up a light-filled stationary display or float, fill out the form at www.greenecoc.org/event/drive-thru-parade-of-lights.
Remember the traffic will be slowed considerably during this time as guests make their way past the lighted displays, so have patience. Rumor is the big guy in red will be there—and watching how everyone behaves—so we recommend everyone stay on their best behavior.
Before visiting the lighted event, the Greene County Historical Museum is holding its annual holiday open house at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From 2-3 p.m., Jamie Reaser will hold a poetry reading and book signing at the Rhodes Gallery behind the museum. Reaser is a poet and conservationist living in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Greene County, close to the boundary of the Shenandoah National Park. This reading is Jamie’s “goodbye to Greene,” where she has lived for the past 16 years, as she readies to move out of the area. Through her poetry, Jamie is able to convey the essence of the land around her. She has published 13 books and more than 100 professional articles across the arts and sciences. The most recently published book, “RidgeLines: A View of Nature and Human Nature,” won the Nautilus Book Award gold medal for lyrical prose and “Conservations with Mary: Words of Attention and Devotion” won the silver medal for poetry.
She will read some of her writings while sharing her feelings about the beautiful Lydia Mountain area that she has called home. Refreshments will be served in the museum following the book signing. The museum is at 360 Main St., Stanardsville.