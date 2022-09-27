Paint the Towne Greene on October 1

The Art Guild of Greene’s annual “Paint the Towne Greene—Plein Aire” event will be held on October 1st. “Plein Aire” means ‘outdoors’ in French so the artists will be painting outdoors during the day around the county.

This year the Art Guild is partnering with Groovin’ in Greene concert series. The artists work done that day will be displayed at the Greene Commons Pavillion starting at 4pm, as the public will be arriving for the evening concert.

There will be many art awards presented that evening. This year there will be a People’s Choice award voted on by the public coming to attend the concert. In addition, there will be a distinguished judge—Anna Pillow, the Executive Director of The Arts Center in Orange.

Registrations are being accepted now through October 1st. Register at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/plein-aire-paint-the-towne-greene/ or come to the Greene Commons Pavillion on Saturday morning, October 1st to register. All registered artists will be asked to check-in at the pavillion that morning also.

For more information go to http://www.artguildofgreene.org/plein-aire-paint-the-towne-greene/.