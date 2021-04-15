Orange uncorked returns May 1-2

After taking a year off amid the pandemic, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce’s Orange Uncorked Wine Festival is back for its 30th anniversary and an assortment of wineries, cideries, vendors, bands and presenters are lined up and ready to go. The festival will be held at the Market at Grelen venue the weekend of May 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively. A total of 11 wineries and two cideries will be participating.
Early-bird and full-price tickets are on sale now at the Chamber’s website with private party packs also available for groups. Some events will be exclusive to certain days of the festival. Saturday’s slate of activities includes live music from Enya and the Fellas followed by a performance from the band Chamomile & Whiskey, a hat contest and a new mustache competition hosted by award-winning beard/mustache competitor Robert Baker. Sunday will feature a set from musician Aubrey Diggers, a presentation from the festival’s exhibitors and wine and cider makers, a beard competition again hosted by Baker and finally a music performance from The Unsuitables to close out the day.
For many years, the festival was held at Montpelier. Recently, the Chamber rebranded the event and moved it to its current location at Grelen. The 600-acre property near the village of Somerset is home to a shop, a café, a large nursery and a wedding venue.
“The Market at Grelen is a really great spot,” said Jeff Heidig, owner of Lake Anna Winery, which will be attending the festival.
Heidig is eager to debut the winery’s rosé, called “Eros,” at a major public event since the wine was released in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic.
“It’s named for the Greek god of love,” he said. “It has a nice crisp finish and will be perfect on a warm spring day.”
Lake Anna Winery has participated in Orange Uncorked before and has won many awards, particularly for its selection of reds. It’s Tannat and Petit Verdot wines both won gold medals in the 2020 Governor’s Cup competition.
“We look forward to participating this year and I’m glad that we are carrying on the tradition,” Heidig said. “I know with COVID this last year, it’s been unusual for everybody, but hopefully we can get people out.”
Something unique to look forward to at Orange Uncorked this year is a wildlife demonstration from Earthquest, a conservation and environmental education nonprofit headquartered in Georgia with a secondary location in Virginia. Susan Haynes, who is the chief financial officer and office manager for Earthquest, said that the organization specializes in working with birds of prey. Haynes’ son Robert will be leading demonstrations on both days of the festival.
“People will be able to spread out across the field in a semi-circle around us,” Haynes said. “We have a sound system so everyone can hear. The birds will be featured one at a time and Robert will talk about what makes each of them unique. Also, he will explain how we can coexist in the environment with these birds and help preserve their natural habitat.”
Haynes said that the demonstrations will take place throughout the day to give festival-goers multiple opportunities to view the show and so that each experience will be different and fresh.
“In our program, some of the birds you may see will be a vulture, hawk, eagle, falcon and owl,” she said. “You may not necessarily see every single one of those throughout the day, we might mix them up and do some at one time and some at another. But for the most part, those are the birds you’ll encounter.”
She explained that the programs will feature a few surprises as well and thinks that the show will appeal to a wide age range.
“Particularly, we’re most excited about the fact that our program is geared toward families,” Haynes said. “Parents and kids alike can enjoy the presentation.”
Chamber director Deanne Marshall is equally excited for all aspects of Uncorked but thinks that the festival’s first mustache and beard competition may leave the biggest impression on people.
Baker, who lives with his family in Somerset, organized the competition and will act as master of ceremonies for both categories of impeccable facial hair. Baker became involved in the world of competitive beard and mustache grooming a few years ago.
“I got challenged at work to grow a beard for a year,” he said. “I accepted. Through this journey, I found a beard company that sponsored me. They would send me whatever beard care products I needed. At the end of that year, my wife wanted me to shave it off. But I really wanted to do a competition. When I looked there were none locally. So, I put my own together at Decipher Brewing, the first ever Beards and Beer. We raised $1,100 in two hours for prostate cancer research.”
Seeing a competition vacuum in the Central Virginia region, Baker was looking for a way to bring his passion into the mainstream when he found out about Orange Uncorked.
“A little down the road a friend reached out to me and told me the Orange Uncorked Wine Festival was thinking of doing a beard and mustache competition,” he said. “I talked with Deanne and now, here we are putting on the very first one ever.”
He expects to have a healthy number of entrants in the competition and has some lofty goals.
“One of the things I’m trying to do is make mustaches cool again,” Baker said.
For food lovers, Orange Uncorked will not disappoint. Marshall said that The Grapevine Restaurant, which serves Greek and Italian cuisine, and Gregory’s Grill, which will be offering a selection of seafood, burgers and other American classics, will both have booths. Additionally, Buffalo Wild Wings will be at the festival with their food truck set up.
Marshall said she can’t wait to welcome everyone back after being apart for so long. She believes this edition of Orange Uncorked will be the best one yet.
“We are so excited for the 30th annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival on May 1 and 2, located across from the Market at Grelen,” she said. “Come to enjoy Virginia wine and cider, great music, unique artisans and delicious food. See you there!”
The wineries and cideries featured at Orange Uncorked are Fifty-Third Winery & Vineyard, Castle Glen Winery, Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Eastwood Farm & Winery, Lake Anna Winery, Mattaponi Winery, Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery, Rogers Ford Farm Winery, True Heritage Wines, Well Hung Vineyard, Virginia Mountain Vineyards, Castle Hill Cider, and Cobbler Mountain Cider.
To buy tickets for the Orange Uncorked Wine Festival and learn more about the participating wineries and cideries, visit www.orangevachamber.com/orange-uncorked.