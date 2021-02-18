IN & AROUND GREENE

American Legion Post 128 has begun its 2021 Flag Ministry to honor military veterans. The flag may fly in memory of those who gave all in serving our country or in honor of those who serve/have served in our military. The flags will be displayed surrounding the memorial statue at the front of the American Legion Post 128 building on Madison Road in Stanardsville on Memorial Day, July 4th and Veterans Day. The cost to fly a flag on all three dates is $25. The cost supports Operation: Holiday Spirit (gifts for veterans living at the VA Veterans Care Center). To schedule a flag, mail a check by May 14 to American Legion Post 128, P.O. Box 424, Ruckersville 22968. Make checks out to American Legion Post 128 with Flag Ministry 2021 in the memo line. Include contact information with veteran’s name, rank, branch of service and conflict they participated in. Additionally, provide a three-four line paragraph about the nature of the service experience for that veteran. Contact Doug Fargo at (434) 242-0146 or dougfargo123@gmail.com for info.

AARP will provide free tax preparation in the area for low-to-moderate income families whose returns are within the scope of their volunteer training. AARP membership is not required and it is open to residents in Greene County, though the closest locations are in Orange and Culpeper counties. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be fewer volunteers and locations so those with adjusted gross incomes greater than $125,000 or complicated tax issues are asked to seek another avenue for tax preparation. No walk-in appointments will be available this year and masks are required. The Orange Community Center will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays and some Wednesdays. Call (540) 661-5475 for an appointment. The Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Orange will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (540) 268-8837 for an appointment. The Culpeper Senior Center will be open Tuesdays and Saturdays. Call (540) 317-0539 for an appointment.