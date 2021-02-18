IN & AROUND GREENE

Ongoing
American Legion Post 128 has begun its 2021 Flag Ministry to honor military veterans. The flag may fly in memory of those who gave all in serving our country or in honor of those who serve/have served in our military. The flags will be displayed surrounding the memorial statue at the front of the American Legion Post 128 building on Madison Road in Stanardsville on Memorial Day, July 4th and Veterans Day. The cost to fly a flag on all three dates is $25. The cost supports Operation: Holiday Spirit (gifts for veterans living at the VA Veterans Care Center). To schedule a flag, mail a check by May 14 to American Legion Post 128, P.O. Box 424, Ruckersville 22968. Make checks out to American Legion Post 128 with Flag Ministry 2021 in the memo line. Include contact information with veteran’s name, rank, branch of service and conflict they participated in. Additionally, provide a three-four line paragraph about the nature of the service experience for that veteran. Contact Doug Fargo at (434) 242-0146 or dougfargo123@gmail.com for info.
***
AARP will provide free tax preparation in the area for low-to-moderate income families whose returns are within the scope of their volunteer training. AARP membership is not required and it is open to residents in Greene County, though the closest locations are in Orange and Culpeper counties. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be fewer volunteers and locations so those with adjusted gross incomes greater than $125,000 or complicated tax issues are asked to seek another avenue for tax preparation. No walk-in appointments will be available this year and masks are required. The Orange Community Center will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays and some Wednesdays. Call (540) 661-5475 for an appointment. The Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Orange will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (540) 268-8837 for an appointment. The Culpeper Senior Center will be open Tuesdays and Saturdays. Call (540) 317-0539 for an appointment.
March 1
The deadline to register your child for spring soccer through the Greene County Parks & Recreation department is March 1. The season will begin in April and continue for 8 weeks with social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols in place to adhere to federal, state and county requirements. Details on the Return to Play planning is available on facebook.com/greene.parks or you can contact Jeff Billker at (434) 985-5226 or jbillker@gcva.us with any questions.
March 10
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
March 16
Greene County 4-H and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will host ‘Introduction to Tree Fruit Production’ on March 16 from 7-8 p.m. Thinking about getting into tree fruit production? Learn about the basics and what you need to do to succeed. Discussion will be held on Zoom. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2021beginningfarmer webinars or contact Greene County extension agent Sarah Sharpe at (434) 985-5236 or seweaver@vt.edu for more information.
***
The Madison County Republican Women will welcome guest speaker Congressman Bob Good, R-5th, to its meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. The meeting will be at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road, Madison and will feature the 20th annual chili festival with a variety of chili, sides and desserts. Dinner is $10. The group will collect donations of canned foods, hats, gloves and socks to be distributed by MESA to local families in need. CDC advice in place for social distancing. For information, call (540) 923-4300.
March 19
Blue Ridge PRISM will host an invasive plant workshop on Friday, March 19 from 9 a.m.-noon. This online event is $10 and tickets are available through Eventbrite. Topics covered include: identifying invasive plants; invasive plants you can kill now or should treat later; best seasonal practices for each plant; using manual and mechanical control methods; methods for controlling plants with herbicide; choosing the right herbicide and equipment; using herbicides properly to protect yourself and the environment; planning a work schedule with best timings for multiple plants. Visit facebook.com/blueridgeprism for more information and a link to register. There will be a second workshop March 31 from 1-4 p.m.
April 9
The Land Trust of Virginia and Goose Creek Association will cohost the Wild and Scenic Film Festival virtually. They’ve curated a lineup of the best in environmental short films that relate closely to their missions but take place against a global backdrop. The virtual lobby opens Friday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and the program runs from 7-9 p.m. Eastern. To learn more about the film lineup or purchase tickets, register online at www.landtrustva.org or www.goosecreek.org or contact Kerry Roszel at Kerry@landtrustva.org or by phone at (540) 687-8441 or Holly Geary at info@goosecreek.org or by phone at (540) 687-3073.