In & Around Greene: Week of Nov. 11

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For information, call (434) 985-1834.
Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is helping seniors and disabled residents with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks and porches. We are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck, or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771 or email info@hfhgreene.org.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison-Greene HumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at each of the Blue Ridge Health District’s local offices one day per week. In Greene County, shots will be available at the county health department, 50 Stanard St. Stanardsville, every Monday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-3:30 p.m. The BRHD will continue to provide vaccines throughout the district with the new mobile unit and appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling the BRHD hotline at (434) 972-6261 for anyone 12 and up.
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be holding open studio hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (calling ahead is recommended) and on Sundays (by reservation only). Craft kits are available for purchase and can be assembled on site. The studio is located at Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville. For more information visit www.artisticremedies.org or info@artisticremedies.org.
Kilaurwen Vineyard will exhibit work by Sara Gondwe of the Art Guild of Greene in October and November. The tasting room is open weekends from noon-6 p.m. Masks and six-foot spacing are required inside the tasting room. The vineyard is at 1543 Evergreen Church Road in Stanardsville. Call (434) 985-2535 for information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW building in Harrisonburg and is always looking for new members to volunteer or fund-raise to help veterans across the state. The VFW is located at 450 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg. For more information on DAV, contact Paul List, Jr. Vice Commander, at (540) 214-6011.
Nov. 11
Nathanael Greene primary and elementary schools will host a “reverse parade” for Veteran’s Day from 10:30-10:45 a.m. in the school bus lane. All veterans are welcome to drive through and be cheered on by students and will receive a small treat for appearing. For questions, contact Linda Haselton at lhaselton@greenecountyschools.com.
American Legion will host its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Greene County Courthouse at 11 a.m.
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for information.
Children of the Shenandoah hosts the Limberlost Walk at 11 a.m. The group will meet at the Limberlost Trailhead, close to mile marker 43 along Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. The trail is an easy walk and is handicapped and wheelchair accessible and there are benches throughout for resting. Inclement weather cancels the event.
Nov. 12
The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold a BBQ and Line Dancing fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Culpeper Baptist Church. Reservations requested at www.brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir in Central Virginia.
Nov. 13
The Art Guild of Greene sponsors a paper quilling class from 10 a.m. to
12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Qute Scraps. Instructor Cory Ryan will teach students how to coil, shape and cut paper strips to make designs for note cards, jewelry or mini-canvases. Cost is $40 for guild members and $50 for non-members. To register, visit www.artguildofgreene.org/2021-classes. Qute Scraps is at 14371 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville.
Nov. 13-14
The 27th Artisans Studio Tour is again in-person as 45 artisans throughout Central Virginia will open their doors for you to explore their working spaces. For a map of locations, visit shorturl.at/iyCGT.
Nov. 13-27
The Greene Farmers Market will host a holiday market every Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fresh locally-grown meats and veggies as well as a selection of work from artists and crafters to jump-start your holiday shopping. The holiday season brings out many new artists and vendors who don’t sell during the regular season, so you don’t want to miss this. Contact GreeneFarmersMarket@gmail.com with questions or to register as a vendor. The market is held at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
Nov. 16
The Madison County Republican Women will meet from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Fellowship Baptist Church. The meeting is in support and recognition of local law enforcement. There will be a ham dinner with sides and desserts by members. Dinner is $10. The church is at 725 Gate Road in Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
The 4-H International Club will be hosting a program on Japan Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. with speaker Lauren Jones, Essex county 4-H Program Assistant. Jones will be speaking about her experience with the outbound exchange program as well as an internship in Japan. New members are welcome (youth aged 9-19). For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/vt.edu-4-h
internationalclub/home.
Nov. 20
Five award-winning local artists will host the Five Friends Art Show from
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ruckersville. There will be a variety of original work for sale at the fifth show this group has held, including: hammered silver and copper jewelry; watercolor and acrylic paintings; beadwork jewelry; photography; and fiber arts. The show will be at The Barn at the Greene County Visitor Center, 9157 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville. For information, contact pattemples@gmail.com or (434) 981-4487.
Dec. 3
The Greene County Toy Lift site will again be in full Christmas spirit for this year’s event, Friday, Dec. 3, at the Walmart parking lot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.
Dec. 4
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville will hold the Drive-Thru Parade of Lights beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event goes on rain or shine and guests will drive past lighted displays with emergency vehicles, floats and more along Monroe Drive at the Stanardsville school campus. To register to set up a light-filled stationary display/float, visit www.greenecoc.org/event/drive-thru-parade-of-lights. To volunteer or for more information, email office@greenecoc.org. Maps and details will be available closer to the event.