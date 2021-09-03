In & Around Greene: September 2021

Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be playing with black light paint to create artwork with concealed elements. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.

The annual Virginia Clay Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will take place at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville the weekend of Sept. 18-19. Explore colorful displays of pottery, sculpture and jewelry and talk to the artists about their work; visit demonstration areas where artists take turns showing how raw clay is transformed into graceful pottery on the potter’s wheel or how clay work is decorated in many styles, each using unique methods and glazes; purchase artwork from the festival to bring beauty into your home or to turn the daily drinking of tea or coffee into a celebration with a handcrafted mug. Live acoustic music is provided by local Irish, old time and blues bands and artisan food trucks offer sustenance. For info, visit www.virginiaclayfestival.com.