In & Around Greene: September 2021

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is currently helping our Seniors and disabled with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks, and porches. We are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck, or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771, or email info@hfhgreene.org.
The Greene County Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April through October. Visit www.greenecommons.com or email greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com. The market is held at the Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at each of the Blue Ridge Health District’s local offices one day per week. In Greene County, shots will be available at the county health department, 50 Stanard St. Stanardsville, every Monday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The BRHD will continue to provide vaccines in the Fashion Square Mall location and throughout the district with the new mobile unit and appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling the BHRD hotline at (434) 972-6261 for anyone 12 and up.
Greene County 4-H will be selling chrysanthemums in 8-inch pots throughout the month of September for $7 apiece. All profits go to the 4-H clubs and scholarship fund, and you can purchase from any club member with a choice of red, white, bronze, purple, yellow or pink. Make checks payable to VCE Greene with “4-H Mums” in the memo line by Sept. 24 and orders will be delivered by 4-H members between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be holding open studio hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays (by reservation only). Calling ahead is encouraged. Craft kits are available for purchase and can be assembled on site. The studio is located at Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville. For more information visit www.artisticremedies.org or email info@artisticremedies.org.
Sept. 3-4
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be making monster pillows to embrace your inner chaos. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Sept. 3 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Sept. 4
Join in on Kickin’ up Dust for Scottie, one of 46 climbs for suicide prevention to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The walk will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 4 at Fox Mountain Trail on Wesley Chapel Road in Crozet. For more information, call Crissy Morris at (434) 939-7481 or Brittany Shifflett at (434) 806-7320.
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will host a reception for the opening of their September art exhibit from 5-7 p.m. at Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville. Light refreshments will be served and member artists will be in attendance to showcase the pieces they submitted this month.
Sept. 7
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
Sept. 8
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details and agenda in the week prior to the meeting.
Sept. 8-16
The Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Department of Forestry are hosting Generation NEXT: a Legacy Planning Webinar Series for Virginia landowners. This is a four-workshop series taking place Sept. 8, 9, 15 and 16, and will cover conservation tools, legal tools, financial tools and family involvement in keeping your woodlands intact, in forest and in family. Sessions will be aired live from 3-4:30 p.m. and cost is $25 per family. To learn more or register, visit ext.vt.edu/natural-resources/legacy-planning/training.html or contact Karen Snape at ksnape@vt.edu or (540) 231-6494.
Sept. 10
Greene County Parks and Recreation will be hosting its second free outdoor movie night with a showing of the 2019 live-action “Aladdin,” On Friday, Sept. 10 at Greene County Community Park. Gates open at 7 p.m. and movie starts at sunset. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase but no alcohol is permitted. Contact (434) 422-6059 with questions.
Sept. 10-11
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be designing votive candles to celebrate something new or commemorate someone special. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Sept. 10 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Sept. 17-18
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be playing with black light paint to create artwork with concealed elements. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Sept. 18-19
The annual Virginia Clay Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will take place at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville the weekend of Sept. 18-19. Explore colorful displays of pottery, sculpture and jewelry and talk to the artists about their work; visit demonstration areas where artists take turns showing how raw clay is transformed into graceful pottery on the potter’s wheel or how clay work is decorated in many styles, each using unique methods and glazes; purchase artwork from the festival to bring beauty into your home or to turn the daily drinking of tea or coffee into a celebration with a handcrafted mug. Live acoustic music is provided by local Irish, old time and blues bands and artisan food trucks offer sustenance. For info, visit www.virginiaclayfestival.com.
Sept. 23
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
Sept. 24-26
The Art Guild of Greene holds an Artisan Showcase and sale at the Taylor Barn behind the Visitor Center in Ruckersville. Fine crafts include jewelry, gourds, sculptures, photography and artist paintings. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, will be from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.artguildofgreene.org/artisan-showcase. The barn is at 9157 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville.
Sept. 25
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Saturday, Sept. 25 in honor of National Public Lands Day. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Sept. 28
The Madison County Republican Women will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Special guest will be Mercedes Schlapp, an entrepreneur, journalist and Fox commentator. BBQ dinner with sides and deserts by members and cost is $10. For more info call (540) 923-4109.
There is a neighborhood chicken swap/vendor fair on the fourth Saturday of every month in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Ruckersville. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. New vendors with crafts or livestock are welcome.