In & Around Greene: Sept. 10 - Nov. 10

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is currently helping our Seniors and disabled with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks and porches. We are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck, or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771 or email info@hfhgreene.org.
The Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison-Greene HumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
The Greene County Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April through October. Visit www.greenecommons.com or email greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com. The market is held at the Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
Local Girl Scout troops are currently recruiting new members from kindergarten through high school, and adult volunteers are also needed to keep scouting available for the girls. Volunteers come from all walks of life—men, women, young professionals, retirees, college students and more. To join or volunteer, visit www.gsvsc.org or contact Deirdre Kellner at (434) 382-8013 or dkellner@gsvsc.org.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at each of the Blue Ridge Health District’s local offices one day per week. In Greene County, shots will be available at the county health department, 50 Stanard St. Stanardsville, every Monday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The BRHD will continue to provide vaccines in the Fashion Square Mall location and throughout the district with the new mobile unit and appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling the BHRD hotline at (434) 972-6261 for anyone 12 and up.
Greene County 4-H will be selling chrysanthemums in 8-inch pots throughout the month of September for $7 apiece. All profits go to the 4-H clubs and scholarship fund, and you can purchase from any club member with a choice of red, white, bronze, purple, yellow or pink. Make checks payable to VCE Greene with “4-H Mums” in the memo line by Sept. 24 and orders will be delivered by 4-H members between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be holding open studio hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (calling ahead is recommended) and on Sundays (by reservation only). Craft kits are available for purchase and can be assembled on site. The studio is located at Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville. For more information visit www.artisticremedies.org or email info@artisticremedies.org.
Sept. 10
Greene County Parks and Recreation will be hosting its second free outdoor movie night with a showing of the 2019 live-action “Aladdin,” On Friday, Sept. 10 at Greene County Community Park. Gates open at 7 p.m. and movie starts at sunset. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase but no alcohol is permitted. Contact (434) 422-6059 with questions.
Sept. 10-11
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be designing votive candles to celebrate something new or commemorate someone special. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Sept. 10 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Editor's note: this event may not be offered due to instructor availability - please call to verify before attending.
Sept. 17-18
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be playing with black light paint to create artwork with concealed elements. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Editor's note: this event may not be offered due to instructor availability - please call to verify before attending.
Sept. 18-19
The annual Virginia Clay Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will take place at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville the weekend of Sept. 18-19. Explore colorful displays of pottery, sculpture and jewelry and talk to the artists about their work; visit demonstration areas where artists take turns showing how raw clay is transformed into graceful pottery on the potter’s wheel or how clay work is decorated in many styles, each using unique methods and glazes; purchase artwork from the festival to bring beauty into your home or to turn the daily drinking of tea or coffee into a celebration with a handcrafted mug. Live acoustic music is provided by local Irish, old time and blues bands and artisan food trucks offer sustenance. For more information, visit www.virginiaclayfestival.com.
Sept. 23
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
Sept 24-26
The Art Guild of Greene holds an Artisan Showcase and sale at the Taylor Barn behind the Visitor Center in Ruckersville. Fine crafts include jewelry, gourds, sculptures, photography and artist paintings. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, will be from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.artguildofgreene.org/artisan-showcase. The barn is at 9157 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville.
Sept. 25
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Saturday, Sept. 25 in honor of National Public Lands Day. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Sept. 28
The Madison County Republican Women will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Special guest will be Mercedes Schlapp, an entrepreneur, journalist and Fox commentator. BBQ dinner with sides and deserts by members and cost is $10. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
There is a neighborhood chicken swap/vendor fair on the fourth Saturday of every month in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Ruckersville. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. New vendors with crafts or livestock are welcome.
Oct. 2
Artists, art lovers and townfolk— mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 2, for the Art Guild of Greene’s Plein Air event “Paint the Town Greene.” Reception and ceremony to follow. Artists will gather to paint outdoor views of historic Stanardsville and the surrounding areas. For more information and to register, visit www.artguidofgreene.org/paint-the-town-greene.
Oct. 13
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
Oct. 23
Something’s brewing in Stanardsville! The third annual Oktoberfest celebration will take place Saturday, October 23 from 4-10 p.m. Featuring music, games, a costume contest, Central Virginia’s finest brews and local food trucks, a freestyle homebrew competition and more, this fall festival for adults who love beer will take place at Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt road in Stanardsville. $25 admission. For more details, email beer@RWBnG.org.
Oct. 30
Greene County Parks and Recreation will be hosting another free outdoor movie night, “Hocus Pocus,” On Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Greene Commons event stage. Gates open at 7 p.m. and movie starts at sunset. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase but no alcohol is permitted. Contact (434) 422-6059 with questions.
The Haunted Tours of Stanardsville will take place Saturday, Oct. 30 with details TBD.
Nov. 6-27
The Greene Farmers Market will host a holiday market every Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fresh locally-grown meats and veggies as well as a selection of work from artists and crafters to jump-start your holiday shopping. The holiday season brings out many new artists and vendors who don’t sell during the regular season, so you don’t want to miss this. Contact GreeneFarmersMarket@gmail.com with questions or to register as a vendor. The market is held at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville (behind the county administration building).
Nov. 10
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.