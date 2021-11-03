In & Around Greene Nov. 4 2021

Nov. 6
The Woman’s Club of Greene County’s 46th Annual “Helping Hands” Bazaar takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckersville Elementary School. Admission is free and there will be just under 40 craft vendors, food trucks, free parking, indoor shopping and raffle tickets. This event helps the club raise funds for its annual scholarship program. Ruckersville Elementary is at 105 Progress Ave., Ruckersville. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information @WCOGHelpingHandsBazzar. Visit the Woman’s Club’s website at https://womansclubgreene.org for information about the group or email wcogbazaar@gmail.com.
Nov. 6-27
The Greene Farmers Market will host a holiday market every Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fresh locally-grown meats and veggies as well as a selection of work from artists and crafters to jump-start your holiday shopping. The holiday season brings out many new artists and vendors who don’t sell during the regular season, so you don’t want to miss this. Contact GreeneFarmersMarket@gmail.com with questions or to register as a vendor. The market is held at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville (behind the county administration building).
Nov. 9
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 24 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW building, 450 Waterman Drive in Harrisonburg. For more information on DAV, contact Paul List, Jr. Vice Commander, at (540) 214-6011.
Nov. 10
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. (moving immediately into closed session) with open session at 7 p.m. in the William Monroe High School Performing Arts Center, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville.
Nov. 11
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Children of the Shenandoah hosts the Limberlost Walk at 11 a.m. The group will meet at the Limberlost Trailhead, close to mile marker 43 along Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. The trail is an easy walk and is handicapped and wheelchair accessible and there are benches throughout for resting. Inclement weather cancels the event.
Nov. 12
The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold a BBQ and Line Dancing fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Culpeper Baptist Church. Reservations requested at www.brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir in Central Virginia.
Nov. 13
The Art Guild of Greene sponsors a paper quilling class from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Qute Scraps. Instructor Cory Ryan will teach students how to coil, shape and cut paper strips to make designs for note cards, jewelry or mini-canvases. Cost is $40 for guild members and $50 for non-members. To register, visit www.artguildofgreene.org/2021-classes. Qute Scraps is at 14371 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville.
Nov. 13-14
The 27th Artisans Studio Tour is again in-person as 45 artisans throughout Central Virginia will open their doors for you to explore their working spaces. For a map of locations, visit shorturl.at/iyCGT.
Nov. 16
The Madison County Republican Women will meet from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Fellowship Baptist Church. The meeting is in support and recognition of local law enforcement. There will be a ham dinner with sides and desserts by members. Dinner is $10. The church is at 725 Gate Road in Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.