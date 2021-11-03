In & Around Greene Nov. 4 2021

Nov. 6

The Woman’s Club of Greene County’s 46th Annual “Helping Hands” Bazaar takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckersville Elementary School. Admission is free and there will be just under 40 craft vendors, food trucks, free parking, indoor shopping and raffle tickets. This event helps the club raise funds for its annual scholarship program. Ruckersville Elementary is at 105 Progress Ave., Ruckersville. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information @WCOGHelpingHandsBazzar. Visit the Woman’s Club’s website at https://womansclubgreene.org for information about the group or email wcogbazaar@gmail.com.

Nov. 6-27

The Greene Farmers Market will host a holiday market every Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fresh locally-grown meats and veggies as well as a selection of work from artists and crafters to jump-start your holiday shopping. The holiday season brings out many new artists and vendors who don’t sell during the regular season, so you don’t want to miss this. Contact GreeneFarmersMarket@gmail.com with questions or to register as a vendor. The market is held at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville (behind the county administration building).

